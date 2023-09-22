The Crowd: Gentlemen’s Smoker at Balboa Bay Club raises scholarship funds

Henry Schielein, founder of the smoker, Danny Thomas and his son, Jake Thomas, at the Balboa Bay Resort.

One of America’s reinvented grand gatherings toasting the bygone era of gentleman’s social jockeying and camaraderie recently transformed the bayfront lawn of the Balboa Bay Resort into a 21st-century version of the 19th-century formal, by-invitation only, Gent’s Smoker.

Gone were the hallowed men’s club walls of paneled and polished walnut replaced by round tables dressed in white linen over grass, surrounded by gold toned Chiavari chairs. Gone were the tuxedos and starched white collared shirts, replaced by California prep blue blazers worn over bold Hawaiian print shirts and khaki pants.

The 25th almost annual Newport Beach Gentlemen’s Smoker hosted by the Balboa Bay Resort Hotel in conjunction with the founding smoker team from Balboa Bay Club led by BBC Governor and chairman of the board John Wortmann, seated some 200 patrons donating $500 and more to be a part of the revival of a sacred male-bonding tradition.

The event was launched some 25 years ago by hotelier Henry Schielein, a former Balboa Bay Club president who was also instrumental in creating a similar men’s gathering on the East Coast at the Ritz-Carlton, Boston.

Schielein attended his signature gathering, joining Wortmann along with Kory Kramer, instrumental in raising the bar on the event to what some enthusiastically labeled “world-class.” The overall experience is considered by experts in the arenas of food and wine, hospitality, spirits and appreciation for the finest cigars, one of just two exemplary private smokers in the United States, again attributed to the classic vision of Schielein.

In the modern view, the smoker is dedicated to a significant purpose. Since its inception, money raised has benefited college scholarships awarded to deserving students from the Newport-Mesa public high schools.

Gary Sherwin, Visit Newport, left, with John Moorlach support the Balboa Bay Club and Resort’s Gentleman’s Smoker benefiting the 1221 Scholarship Fund. (Tony Lattimore)

At the same time that the smoker was created, Balboa Bay Club, under the helm of its past ownership led by Beverly Ray, created the 1221 Scholarship Fund in conjunction with a ladies auxiliary under the same “1221” label (the street address on PCH). The smoker has been a mainstay of contribution to that fund helping to raise close to $2 million in grants awarded to hundreds of students.

This season, Wortmann and fellow organizers including Aaron Trent, Melanie Hertrick, Francine Slosser, Katy Pool, Nick Guzzetta, Jason Hsieh, and BBR executive chef Prabeen Prathapan delivered an exceptional evening.

Made possible by the support of Eagle-Four Partners, ownership of Balboa Bay Resort and Balboa Bay Club, including attending family members Todd Pickup and Kevin Martin. They were joined by Joe Moody, as well as Michael Fuerstman, from the Pendry Hotel family ownership group.

Special guests included Newport Beach dignitaries; Noah Blom, Will O’Neill, John Moorlach, Steve Rosansky and Gary Sherwin. Also front and center were Richard Moriarty, Craig Barto, Thom McElroy, Mario Marovic, Cory Alder and Carl Nolet from Ketel One Vodka. In the lofty world of spirits, Ronnie Newman represented Louis XIII and Jordan Otterbein from the popular A Restaurant was also there.

Chairman of the Balboa Bay Club and Resort Board of Governors John Wortmann, left, and Newport Beach Mayor Noah Blom at the 25th annual Gentleman’s Smoker at the Balboa Bay Resort. (Tony Lattimore)

Kramer, Wortmann and team paid special note to VIP attendees including Rocky Patel, Dave Bullock and Ron Wagner, who brought to the event the No. 2 cigar in the world for 2022, performing the traditional “cut and light.” Arthur Hirsch and Lincoln Salazar, publisher of Enthusiast Report, donated the majority of the cigars for the event, contributing mightily to the scholarship bottom line.

The rallying cry for support also found Daniel Daou from his winery of the same name, offering his prized “Soul of the Lion” vintage along with very special magnums donated as prizes during the dinner. Celebrity Mark Wahlberg stepped up with bottles of his new brand of tequila, and if that was not enough, all guests were encouraged to bring their best and favorite bottle of wine to share with dinner companions.

Following the cocktails and hors d’oeuvres reception Chef Prathapan and staff served a very special curated four-course formal dinner. That was one tradition not lost in the modern version of the Gent’s Smoker. Guests including Donald Wise, Jim McGee, Gregson Hall, Mike Farah, Jared Miller and John Wortmann IV, son of the host, all raved over the dinner service.

Carl Nolet, scion of the Ketel One family, Lincoln Salazar, owner/publisher of Enthusiast Report and Morton Irvine Smith of the Irvine Family attend the 25th Balboa Bay Resort Club’s Gentlemen’s Smoker. (Tony Lattimore)

Then came a live auction to top all others. A private jet for 5 on a Citaton XLS with tickets to a Vegas Golden Knights game with VIP treatment. A one-night stay at the Aria Sky Suites with concierge. Two nights at Pendry Hotel San Diego. Dinner for four at Pendry’s Lion Fish Restaurant. VIP table service at Pendry’s Oxford Club with bottle service.

Michael Fuerstman, co-founder and creative director for Pendry Hotels offered an “over-the moon” package for bidding with a two-night suite at the new Pendry Newport, dinner for four at Set Steak and Sushi, and VIP tables and bottle service at the new Pendry Elwood Club.

Finally, celebrated artist Michael Bryan, who has been a donor and sponsor of the smoker since its inception, once again offered to create a painting including the portrait of the winning bidder inserted into one of his iconic modern scenes of Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007 in the Aston Martin DB5 known the world over by both movie fans and art enthusiasts.

Gentlemen attend the 2023 Gentleman’s Smoker, raising $150,000 for Newport-Mesa student scholarships. (Tony Lattimore)

Quite the night out for guys on the Newport bayfront. At last count some $150,000 was raised for the 1221 Scholarship Fund. Bravo!