Mailbag: Leadership in Huntington Beach raises readers’ ire

The Huntington Beach City Council members bow their heads in prayer during the invocation given by the Huntington Beach Police Chaplain Bob Ewing in May 2023.

The conservative four Huntington Beach City Council members have no qualms about excluding members of the public such as the LGBTQ+ and

library-supporting community and balked at supporting a proposal to make the city a Certified Autism Destination primarily because it was sponsored and supported by more liberal members of the City Council.

The four did not even have the guts or courage to formally vote no on the agenda item and instead abstained from voting on the lame excuse that it was too costly for the budget. On the contrary, signing on to the program would welcome more tourists to Surf City and increase the occupancy of hotels and restaurants.

It is sad and disappointing for the conservative four to see everything as being political. The remaining three members of the council, although disheartened by the small minded thinking of their colleagues, should remain steadfast in continuing to sponsor agenda items beneficial to the city. The majority‘s influence is limited.

Richard C. Armendariz

Huntington Beach

Reporter Matt Szabo continues to hit the nail on the head in describing the civic chasm on the City Council which threatens to bring things to a standstill in moving governance forward. From my 40-year resident viewpoint, half of that directly involved in civic affairs, I have seen this council majority completely uproot the political and social norms that have underpinned democracy here for decades. Worse, it has been replaced with extreme right-wing rule that has not only been autocratic and counterproductive but has endangered our city’s future in many ways.

The controversy over Surf City becoming a Certified Autism Destination is a case in point. Councilwoman Natalie Moser, who introduced the item, pointed to the many benefits and opportunities pursuing such status would bring us. The council majority chose to abstain in voting, not wishing to risk opposing a sure winner, and doomed the effort. Councilman Pat Burns claimed without evidence that it would be too complex and costly to explore. This from a councilman who voted in favor of a voter ID amendment to go on the March primary ballot and who voted to demand a special council-appointed committee to oversee city library purchases. Talk about increased bureaucracy and big government! Coupled with potentially ruinous lawsuits and forced expenditures, city finances face a far greater threat from this supposedly conservative majority than has ever been proposed by the progressive council minority. The arrogance and hypocrisy which characterizes the council majority at every turn is staggering. Let’s hope the nails that Szabo hits don’t wind up sealing our civic coffin. The electorate needs to wake up before March or we could get buried.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

For Huntington Beach residents, last week’s City Council agenda item No. 20 provided yet another painfully illuminating moment.

While this item was aimed at exploring the feasibility of Surf City becoming a Certified Autism Destination, it was the accompanying City Council discussion and vote that was defining. For in that moment, our circumstance was exposed and laid bare for all to see.

Four City Council members, using a cheap political dodge, killed off a proposal that would have allowed our city staff to look into making our community more welcoming to those with autism. This was “in essence” — just a quick nod to Councilman Pat Burns’ — an action of political cravenness.

While these same City Council members have blindly supported dedicating an endless amount of time, emotion and city resources to pursuing culture war causes and fictional issues, they’ve done nothing to improve the quality of life for residents or make Huntington Beach more appealing as a tourist destination.

This is our reality as Huntington Beach residents, but we may maintain hope in the old adage, “It’s always darkest just before the dawn.” For it is hard to imagine a darker performance than that of our coalition of cowards on display last Tuesday night.

Given the performance put on by our coalition of cowards, it is difficult to imagine things getting any darker.

Steve Shepherd

Huntington Beach

Over the years, Huntington Beach has been a politically conservative city with elected officials who crow about the virtues of limited government spending. Those days are gone! Today’s conservative City Council members are more concerned about culture issues than a fiscally well-managed budget. Thankfully, a local citizen has taken on the city by challenging their proposed (yet poorly executed and costly!) voter ID charter amendment that will be on March’s primary ballot (Huntington Beach resident files suit in attempt to stop possible Voter ID requirement, Daily Pilot, Nov. 28). According to the lawsuit, it would violate both California’s Constitution’s right to vote and the California Elections Code. State Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley Weber have warned our city against the proposed voting changes. The conservative majority’s attempt to control what books our public library acquires with a politician-appointed review committee will also result in expensive litigation. Could this level of legal activity be the explanation for our city attorney’s salary hike and increase in legal staff? True conservatives should be concerned about the lawsuits that are piling up in our city.

Carol Daus

Huntington Beach