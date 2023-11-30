The Crowd: O.C. groups Gray Academy, DARTS and Unconditional make the most of their fall soirees

Designer Jennifer Fisher, with Catherine Lowe, Dana Tompkins and event host Michelle Linovitz at the Gray Academy Orange County celebration.

A fall-winter event placed an important spotlight on the Gray Academy Orange County. Fashion and lifestyle designer Jennifer Fisher delivered a collection of her fine jewelry, including her mega-popular hoops, along with unique salts and other Fisher design elements at a likely reception held in the home of Gray Academy benefactor Michelle Linovitz.

It was all about helping the children served at the nonprofit Gray Academy TK-8 grade school, which enrolls students with moderate to severe disabilities. The significant difference at Gray Academy is that its programs are structured to meet both the high-level and complex special education needs of students, along with the wide range of therapy necessary to assist in the learning process.

The Gray Academy Orange Country is based upon the Gray Academy in Santa Monica, founded by Kristen Gray and assisting children with neurological challenges. Local O.C. mom Dana Tompkins, searching for help for her son born with cerebral palsy discovered the Santa Monica organization and despite some challenges managed to open the Gray Academy Orange County in September of this year.

“The Gray Academy O.C. is an incredible organization, founded by close friend and fellow mother, Dana Tompkins. Dana and I had our boys together; however, our motherhood journeys have looked quite different,” said the event’s host, Linovitz.

Renee Lowe, Michelle Farrell and Kate D’Anna support the work of Gray Academy Orange County, helping children with disabilities. (Candice Dartez)

“Dana’s son, Bennett, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy shortly after birth. Dana took matters into her own hands after she toured the school in Santa Monica,” Linovitz continued. “In just nine months’ time with the unwavering support of Kristen Gray, Dana was able to make a dream become reality; bringing the Gray Academy O.C. to Orange County. I applaud all mothers, but let me tell you, Kristen Gray and Dana Tompkins are a force!

“They are quickly and brilliantly bringing in resources and changing how we educate, support and nurture our local children and families with complex needs.”

In attendance supporting the mission were benefactors including Amy Berisha, Catherine Lowe, Renee and Stan Lowe, Heather James, Diana James, Mandy Huntsman, Natasha Glasgow, Rachael Vargas and Amber Callahan.

Also present were Shirley Pepys, founder of the Balboa Island Museum, Michelle Farrell, Kate D’Anna and Jordena Chapman.

To learn more about the new organization, email dtompkins@thegrayacademy.org.

‘Unconditional’ event held in support of dogs in need

Dogs are people too. Well, fur-people according to many devoted humans. Recently, an organization known as Chef Masters held an event to raise awareness and support for senior, special and disabled dogs in need of rescue. Thirty-eight top chefs joined together to throw a spectacular event on the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach.

Chef Pascal Olhats of Baja Shellfish, center, with Adam Nividi, left, and Troy Hashimoto of

Oceans & Earth support the “Unconventional” Pet Rescue event. (Tony Lattimore)

Some 400 dog lovers arrived for the over-the-top food and wine reception hosted by DawnMarie Kotsonis.

“Unconditional, a Laguna Beach-based nonprofit founded by Amy and Julian Mack, is on track to build an 8,000-square-foot rescue and adoption center for senior and special needs dogs, due to open in late 2024,” spokesperson Donna Bunce explains. “The couple also just opened Rise Pet Health, a technologically advanced emergency and specialty veterinary clinic located in Laguna Hills. Profits from Rise go toward providing free care to the dogs at Unconditional, thereby ensuring the financial sustainability of the nonprofit. The Macks are also the proud parents of four senior and special dogs and are committed to helping this very undeserved but deserving group of pups through these bold initiatives.”

Unconditional Pet Rescue co-founders Julian and Amy Mac with $500,000 donor Maria A.

Cadigan, center, at Chef Masters event, Laguna Beach. (Tony Lattimore)

Supporting the event were Newport society movers-shakers Kathy Hamilton, jewelry and style setter Mona Lee Nesseth, welcoming local culinary stars including Manfred Lassahr from SHOR, Kyung Carroll from Pelican Hill Resort, Heather McCleod from Three Pug Bakery, Bert Agor Jr. from Strawberry Farms Golf Club and, in from L.A. and the Burbon Room Hollywood, Jessica Luevano, to name only a few.

DARTS welcome designer Danielle Rollins

It’s all about living with great style. The Decorative Arts Society, Newport Beach (DARTS) welcomed designer Danielle Rollins in November as the featured speaker of the month in its design series 2023-24.

Designer Danielle Rollins, event speaker, with Janet Curci, hostess, son Jonathan Curci, and Ann Fraser, designer/decorator of Janet’s home at recent Decorative Arts Society reception in Newport Beach. (Ann Chatillon)

Rollins, in from her home base in Atlanta, addressed a full house in the Regal Edwards Big Newport Theatre. Her topic, “Living Well as the Best Reward,” was based on her book, “A Home for All Seasons.”

Madeline Hayward (DARTS President), Patti Estabrooks and Tammi Cluck at the Decorative Arts reception welcoming designer Danielle Rollins. (Ann Chatillon)

The evening prior to her talk, the nationally known designer was feted at a reception held at the Lido Isle residence of the much-loved local community activist Janet Curci and her husband, Jerry Gilbreath. The upbeat cocktail and dinner event attracted some 150 DARTS enthusiasts who were welcomed by the organization’s president, Madeline Hayward.

Hostess Janet Curci, with Alex and Barbara Bowie at DARTS reception in Newport Beach. (Ann Chatillon)

Spotted on the waterfront terrace were Hyla and Richard Bertea, Alex and Barbara Bowie, exceptionally stylish ladies Sally Crockett and Sandra Ayres, Bill and Marilyn Robbins, Nancy Richley, Marion Hartwich and Kate and George Eastman.

Also front and center were the classy Mary Anna Jeppe, DARTS founder, Bill Peters with the House of Lugano, Patti Estabrooks, designer Ann Fraser responsible for the elegant Curci-Gilbreath residence, and another talented designer with exceptional classic taste, Lido Isle’s Marion Paley.