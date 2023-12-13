Apodaca: A simple, perhaps boring wish for Christmas

Lucia Reynoso, 5, yawns during the first day of school in 2019. Keeping kids busy all the time can be detrimental, writes Patrice Apodaca, who puts boredom at the top of her Christmas list.

I have finally decided what I want for Christmas. I want to be bored.

This isn’t as strange an ask as it might seem.

There’s so much going on in the world right now: war and famine, political and economic strife, hate-fueled violence and the threats posed by climate change. Sometimes the anxiety from living in this tumultuous age feels overwhelming.

Add to that the personal dramas among family members, friends, neighbors and colleagues that too frequently consume our lives.

And let’s not forget the way many of us seem unable to resist piling stress upon ourselves, particularly during the holiday season. We feel pressure to do it all and make everyone happy. Our calendars are brimming and our checklists ever-expanding.

Boat parade, check. Christmas walk, check. Tree-lighting ceremony, check. Gifts, cards, decorations, check, check, check. Even the good stuff can run us ragged. Just ask Santa.

A little tedium would be a welcome respite.

In fact, I think boredom gets an entirely bad rap.

That which we call boredom by any other name would seem so much cooler. If I told someone I wanted more time for quiet contemplation or reflective meditation, they might consider this a healthy impulse and urge me to follow through. They might pause and consider that they, too, would appreciate some restorative down time.

Just don’t call it boredom. There’s too much negative baggage associated with that word, as if being bored is something to be ashamed of and to actively avoid. Boredom definitely needs better P.R.

It’s not surprising that there are some terms in other languages that, while not precisely translating into English, address a kind of thoughtful detachment from our anxiety-inducing environments. Consider that a few years ago there was much discussion about “hygge,” the concept popular in Denmark and Norway that’s about taking time away from the rush of daily life to be alone or with loved ones, to relax and enjoy quiet pleasures.

Some people suggested that the closest English translation is “cozy.” Which, to me, sounds like a more appealing way of advocating for boredom.

The Italians are more poetic, calling their version of boredom “il dolce far niente,” which translates as “the sweetness of doing nothing.”

So it appears that I’m not the only fan of boredom. Even science has given its blessing. In fact, there’s a substantial amount of research that has demonstrated the benefits of fitting boring time into our schedules.

One study published a few years ago, for instance, found that boredom can spark individual productivity and creativity. The trick, the researchers concluded, is knowing how to do it properly.

That’s right. There are good ways to be bored — and bad ways.

A bad route to boredom, but a common one, involves turning to the Internet, social media and channel surfing as escape mechanisms. This often leads to more anxiety and mental exhaustion, not less, and does precious little to ignite our imaginations.

Authentic boredom, or at least the healthier kind, requires minimizing external stimulation and, for lack of a better term, zoning out. Often a familiar but repetitive task will provide the right environment, allowing the mind to wander and daydream — the kind of state that’s conducive to problem-solving and light-bulb inspirations.

I totally get this. When I feel stuck on a writing project, I go for a walk. Almost without fail, the ideas will start flowing.

All this goes for kids too.

We’re all familiar with the modern view of parenting, which has succumbed to the thinking that children must be busy at all times, whether with schoolwork, extracurricular activities, sports, entertainment options or socializing. Many kids don’t get breaks because their parents fear they will get left behind in the race to become perfectly molded humans.

But it has been recognized for some time now just how wrongheaded and potentially damaging that view is, in part because it leaves precious little room for kids to be bored. Mental health professionals tell us that allowing or even encouraging kids to be bored some of the time is beneficial, because it helps them learn how to address those feelings and come up with coping mechanisms. And, as with adults, it gives them the opportunity to stretch their creative muscles.

I’m reminded of Leonardo da Vinci’s penchant — which was fully on display, even as a child — for wandering off to engage in seemingly mundane pursuits such as studying the shapes of clouds, the flow of water or the flapping of an insect’s wings. I think we all know that such bouts of what might have appeared, to a casual observer, to be sheer idleness, in fact led him to some spectacular insights.

I read this as Leonardo’s ringing endorsement of boredom. Who are we to argue with one of history’s most celebrated geniuses?

So please take the following in the spirit in which it is intended:

I wish you all a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. May your holidays be filled with love, good cheer and a hearty dose of boredom.