The Crowd: Museum rustles up $100,000 at its Western-themed Balboa Island bash

Kathy Belsby, Keri Dugan, Danielle Rivas, Tiffany Viale, Renee Pepys Lowe, Kim Day, RexAnn Hill and Molly Davin, all front and center on Nov. 17 for Denim & Diamonds 2023, a benefit for the Balboa Island Museum.

Under the threat of stormy evening skies, some 250 patrons and friends of Balboa Island Museum, Newport Beach, turned out for its annual party and fundraiser held last month on the grounds of the Fun Zone at the Balboa Pavilion.

In a nod to modern-day Biblical lore, the skies parted, revealing a foot-stompin’ Western roundup artfully designed and executed by the talented team at Elite O.C. Productions led by Linda Young and produced by the creative and talented museum executive director Tiffany Pepys Hoey.

Guests arrived primarily via the Balboa Island Ferry, entering the party under the glow of the brightly lit Fun Zone Ferris wheel on the Newport bayfront. Donors including museum Board President John Conners and his wife Diana, Newport Beach VIPs Keith Curry and his wife Pamela, Seymour Beek, Bobbie Daniel, Dick and Eleanor Dixon, museum board members Renee and Stan Lowe, and local artist Barbara Abbott with her husband, Daniel Abbott. They were all greeted with “high five” Western hospitality by museum founder Shirley Pepys with beau Matt Leonetti.

Matt Leonetti and museum founder Shirley Pepys help raise $100,000 for Balboa Island Museum programs. (John Watkins)

Busy producer Tiffany Pepys Hoey put the emphasis on fun. The crowd danced to the sounds of the James Kelly Band, later in the evening fronting a big-time turnout for line dancing only interrupted for fast refills at the adjacent margarita bar. Multiple Fun Zone rooms, all open to the outside terrace, featured carnival games galore designed to give away a maximum amount of prizes. Balloons popped and balls tossed as prize-winning guests yelled out hooray with every win.

Event guest emcee Chef Jamie Gwen of culinary TV and radio fame wandered the various games and party rooms chatting with guests Kim Day, RexAnn Hill, Catherine Lowe and sister Courtney Lowe in from New York, Jack Callahan, Alyssa Norwood, MaryJo Winkelmann, and Kendra Puryear with the Orangewood Foundation. Also turned out in their “Levi-best” were friends of the museum John Scudder, Heather James, Balboa Bay Club’s Denise Schuler, Sue Sibley and Kathy Tierney.

John Scudder and Jack Callahan at the Denim & Diamonds event benefiting the Balboa Island Museum on Nov. 17. (John Watkins)

Generous donors including many local members of the museum collected amazing silent auction items on display for the crowd to peruse. “Big Ranch” support came from principal underwriters of the event Julia and George Argyros and daughter Lisa Argyros.

In keeping with the theme of the event, Denim & Diamonds, Lugano Diamonds offered a diamond bracelet for auction valued at $15,000 and made an additional significant donation to the museum fund. Also, up for bid was a legendary Newport fire boat, Old No. 9, which came with lots of local history and sold to a local boat enthusiast. When all was tallied up, the fundraiser brought in $100,000.

Guests at the Denim & Diamonds 2023 event included former Newport Beach Mayor Keith Curry and Pamela Curry. (John Watkins)

Super sponsors of the museum deserving thanks include Paula Castanon, Richard G. Castanon, Don and Gwen Abrams, Jack and Joan Northrup, John Scudder, Lorraine Leavitt, Jeff Gehl, Jack and Kingsley Croul, David Pyle, James and Marleen Quandt, the city of Newport Beach and O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley, to name only a few.

Between bidding on auction items, line-dancing, prize winning in the game booths, and stepping up to the bar for refreshment, the best Western BBQ dinner was prepared and served by the Naples Rib Co. The crowd raved over the food, displayed and served at checkered red/white covered tables in the “chuck wagon” room. Served up was perfect barbecue brisket, grilled filet bites over mashed potato martinis, smoked sausage, BBQ chicken kabobs, fabulous sides and salads served a-plenty by Naples Rib Co. owners Dave and Krista Ursini.

Among those enjoying the spread were Pepys family members Noel and Liz Pepys, joining Linda and Burton Young, Glenna McKeown, Jane Chizmas, Annette Gierman and Laurie Sloan.

Museum Board President John Conners and Dianna Conners dressed the part at the Denim & Diamonds 2023 event in support of the Balboa Island Museum. (John Watkins)

In 2024 the Balboa Island Museum will officially launch a major building fund campaign. Led by Board President John Conners and founder Shirley Pepys, the immediate goal is to raise the necessary funding to purchase a permanent museum headquarters and exhibition space. A $10-million budget has been set to cover building purchase, renovation and endowment fund to sustain operations in the long term.

Artist Barbara Abbott and her husband, Daniel Abbott, had fun with the theme at the Balboa Island Museum fundraiser, Denim & Diamonds 2023, held at the Balboa Fun Zone. (John Watkins)

“Our goal is lofty and ambitious. We started from scratch 10 years ago with literally nothing and have built an impressive and respected museum gallery displaying Newport nautical and overall community history,” Shirley Pepys said. “Step by step, year by year, the Balboa Island Museum has become a significant destination enjoyed by thousands of locals and visitors at no charge, seven days a week.”

Pepys emphasized the generosity of founding sponsors Julia and George Argyros and their daughter Lisa Argyros for their many years of financial support enabling the museum to grow and prosper. It was recently named by the Los Angeles Times as “Outstanding Museum, Newport Beach.”