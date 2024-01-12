The Crowd: Guests clad in resort chic support Childhelp at its 10th annual gala

The Orange County Chapter of Childhelp 2023 Women’s Committee gathered at the winter gala held at Newport Beach Country Club.

The Newport Beach Country Club recently welcomed the devoted crowd supporting the Childhelp mission for its 10th annual gala and fundraiser benefiting children facing some of the most severe disadvantages of neglect, abuse and abandonment.

Orange County Childhelp Chapter co-presidents Pam Pharris and Gina Van Ocker rallied donors for the evening party that carried a Palm Springs theme, “P.S. I love You.” The iconic marketing theme, which has identified the desert resort enclave for decades, was appropriate, as the Childhelp mission, “For the Love of a Child” is surely compatible.

Lilly James, Kylie Knight, Taylor Zenk and Trevor James attend the Childhelp gala at Newport Beach Country Club. (John Watkins)

The gathering, raising a very serious six-figure sum for the welfare of Childhelp kids, was a love fest of like-minded supporters intent on making a difference in the life of a child at Christmas and all times of the year.

The crowd converged in the handsome reception area of the club’s ballroom, dressed in Palm Springs pink and white, with an assortment of multihued pastel garments inspired by the Lilly Pulitzer design ideal of resort chic. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres were passed as the Childhelp men, husbands of the ladies committee, sold opportunity drawing tickets.

David James, Kristen James, Jacquie Casey and Michael Casey were honored at the 2023 Childhelp event at Newport Beach Country Club. (John Watkins)

Led by the men’s group chairs Scott Amling and Bud Pharris, the guys joined the ladies including Katherine Meredith, Susan Hill, Patrica Ford, Jill Glick, Tracy Abel, Diana Miner and Debra Violette in greeting some 250 arriving guests.

With the evening energy at full pitch, the Newport Beach Country Club ballroom doors were opened for dinner and dancing as the cocktail reception along with the party gaming tables remained in play on the country club terrace overlooking the golf course in the shadow of the Fashion Island towers.

Childhelp OC Chapter Presidents Gina Van Ocker and Pam Pharris help raise $315,000 for

disadvantaged kids in the O.C. at winter gala. (John Watkins)

The band brought revelers up and on their feet as emcee and auctioneer Zack Krone kept the jokes flowing interspersed with sentimental nods to folks who have been part of the Childhelp “family” for decades. Among the most celebrated this season were Kristin James, awarded the Benevolent Heart Award. The much-loved Kristin, also known as Good Buy James, is Newport’s famous designer-consignment expert and sought after best pal to an adoring circle of local go-getters. She attended with husband David James.

Yvonne Sturgeon at the 2023 Childhelp gala. (John Watkins)

At the very top of the honored guest list were the uber-generous Jacquie and Michael Casey. Recognized for giving more than $600,000 to Childhelp, the Casey philanthropy comes from a genuine spirit. Long before reaching financial success in business, the Caseys were supporting Childhelp with whatever gifts their budget could afford. Good fortune enabled a subsequent ability to make a major impact through tremendous sharing of personal treasure. That is the definition of philanthropy.

The Jameses and the Caseys received standing ovations during dinner tributes led by Childhelp National board member and local O.C. founder and superstar advocate Patti Edwards, joined by husband Jimmy Edwards fronting the annual event.

Kristen James receives the Benevolent Heart Award from Bud Pharris (men’s committee chair) at the annual Childhelp event at Newport Beach Country Club. (John Watkins)

Also deserving praise for their personal commitment were donors the Janet and Wilfred Rood Foundation, Joanne and Mike Abel, Becky Cooper, Erna Minkoff, Christine Bren, “Make My Day Beautiful” and Stephanie Rogers. By evening’s end, some $315,000 was tallied at this special night 120 miles west of Palm Springs in Newport Beach.

To learn more about the work of Childhelp visit childhelp.org.