Mailbag: Readers join in rejection of H.B. charter amendments

There was once a joke about a sleazy auto mechanic trying to sell you a “muffler bearing” repair. Time and wiser consumers have made that ploy a relic of the past.

Reminiscing about the good old days, the Huntington Beach City Council conservative majority has revived that shell game. Instead of selling us nonexistent, unnecessary car parts, they are selling us expensive, unnecessary city services.

The Huntington Beach Library delivered millions of books to its over 100,000 pleased readers in the decade before Gracey Van der Mark and Tony Strickland showed up. Last year, the pair sold the city an expensive, illegal book-banning process to save us from problems that only exist in their twisted imaginations.

This year, the council majority has spent an estimated 400,000 citizen dollars rushing an election to get voters to fix an unbroken county system. Charter amendments A, B and C are the latest expensive “muffler bearing” that the City Council is selling us. On March 5, just say no to sleazy sales pitches.

Buzz McCord

Huntington Beach

I am outraged at the majority Huntington Beach Council Charter amendments on our March 5 ballot. A, B, and C propose changes that are repugnant moves to increase their personal power. H.B. residents are not in favor of voter suppression, limiting access to library books and banning Pride flags and those of visiting dignitaries. Our City Charter does not need to be changed. It is fine. It functions for all of us. The proposed changes denigrate freedom and democracy in our city. Charter changes are very expensive, and they welcome a new array of lawsuits. The majority squashes descent by not responding to and ignoring public comments and denying transparency. Their behavior is invasive, abrasive and destructive. They are an insidious threat to our city. Beware of Gracey Van der Mark, Pat Burns, Tony Strickland and Casey McKeon. I urge Huntington Beach voters to vote no on the charter amendments.

Nora Pedersen

Huntington Beach

Measures A, B and C would mean changes in Huntington Beach including the requirement of voter identification for in-person voting.

The council members and people in favor of this idea should work at an election before attempting to change voter laws. They would gain valuable perspective.

In the Nov. 6, 2018, Election, I worked as an ROV Clerk for the first time. We closed the polls at 8 p.m. and had voters casting ballots up until 9:30 p.m. It was inspiring to see the care taken to ensure each person could cast a ballot. I also gained an understanding of why California doesn’t ask for IDs at the polling place.

Identity gets confirmed by the Registrar as part of counting ballots, eliminating potential conflict for clerks during the voting process. They don’t have to debate with people whether their ID works or not. For voters, providing an ID during registration eliminates potential conflict and hard feelings in line, i.e. “His ID doesn’t look right.”

Laura Curran

Newport Beach

I took a tour of the Orange County Registrar of Voters on Feb. 24 and found it to be educational and impressive. My takeaways: Someone would have to jump through many hoops to affect even one vote, and the several hundred people who are employed there on Election Day are united to prevent just that.

I wonder if any members of the Huntington Beach City Council cabal have availed themselves of this opportunity? If so, how could they not realize that Measure A’s success would cost the city untold millions of dollars in hardware, software and personnel — not to mention the costs of defending against a promised lawsuit from the state?

Supporters of this ill-considered measure say it’s based on election security. I suspect it’s actually intended to make it easier for them to futz with the numbers when it’s time for them to be reelected.

Al Bonowitz

Huntington Beach

As I researched candidates and measures before voting, I spent special effort to review the Huntington Beach Charter amendments A, B, and C put forward by the majority City Council members. It was clear to me that the amendments are a slam dunk “no.”

Measure A seeks to require voter ID but the language is fuzzy by saying the three changes “may” be enforced. May? Or may not? Who decides on asking for ID? A volunteer poll worker? What’s the criteria: age, skin color, clothing? We are already required to provide ADA access by state law, so there is no reason to add a “may” (or may not!) amendment. The analysis provided by the city attorney (who is absolutely not impartial), says the measure would authorize but not require the measure be implemented, so what’s the point? He also states the costs to the city are unknown, so he’s asking residents to write a blank check. And get sued.

Regarding Measure B: When our Japanese sister city visited us, we couldn’t fly their flag, insulting our very special guests, making us a spectacle, and putting a new dent in our fragile Huntington Beach democracy. Because of closed-minded flag policies, we refused to fly their flag in honor of our relationship. It seemed to be more important to the majority four to limit our flag flying so we can avoid flying the Pride flag supporting the LGBTQ+ people in our community. And the arrogance of the majority has put into jeopardy the economic opportunity to host skateboarding and surfing in the 2028 Olympic Games.

Regarding Measure C: The current council prefers to work in the darkness avoiding public scrutiny. Canceling meetings or having closed-door ad hoc meetings does not make the city run better. We need tranparency.

I just learned that the culling, banning and hiding of public library books is a very expensive endeavor. It leads to costly lawsuits. A city in Florida spent $40,000 per book to “protect” its citizens from certain library books that had previously been approved by their professional librarians. Then as the lawsuits built up, their city council tried to defund, close and privatize public libraries. This is not what we want. Do not mimic Florida. I support freedom to read.

I strongly encourage a no vote on A, B and C. They are costly and completely unnecessary.

Mary Ann Celinder

Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach librarians are being thrown under the bus (Huntington Beach Public Library begins children’s book recataloging process, Daily Pilot, Feb. 7). How are librarians supposed to judge which books contain content of a sexual nature? Apparently they have been told to use the bathing suit rule to determine what photographs or illustrations are not appropriate. By whose standards? Every single children’s book in the library has been positively reviewed by accredited review sources as being suitable for children. The council majority has not provided written lists of the titles they want relocated. If going by the bathing suit rule, any book with a photo or drawing of Michelangelo’s David would have to be relocated. Goodbye children’s art history section and most books on Italy. Books showing ancient Greek statues would have to be removed. Different volumes of the World Encyclopedia would have to go as well as any book mentioning HIV or AIDS. Goodbye standard dictionaries, books on diseases and biographies on Magic Johnson. What about Valentine’s Day books that talk about kissing and hugging? That implies a sexual nature, doesn’t it? Disney princess books? They kiss a lot. If a mother is pregnant in a story, does that imply sexual content? Do those have to go? You can see how broad and vague these instructions are. Currently they are as clear as mud. There is no transparency and detailed reporting. It’s as though the City Council majority is purposely setting the librarians up to fail, and one has to wonder why.

Barbara Richardson

Huntington Beach

A positive spin on biking in C.M.

As an avid cyclist and proud Costa Mesa resident and business owner, I would like to express my gratitude for the folks who have striven to reshape the city’s corridors into a safer haven for non-motorists. Special recognition should be given to the prior and present Costa Mesa City Council members, the Bikeway and Walkability Committee, Public Works, OCTA and the nonprofit Costa Mesa Alliance for Better Streets .

To celebrate bicycling and the competitive spirit, on Sunday, the Costa Mesa Grand Prix cycling race will once again commence on the streets of Costa Mesa! In 1990 this exciting cycling competition brought internationally recognized athletes to beautiful Costa Mesa. As it was in 1990, the Start/Finish area will be located at Harbor Boulevard and Sunflower Avenue. The 1-mile closed-circuit course guarantees fast and furious racing all day for both participants and spectators. There will be music, colorful bikes, podium presentations and food trucks; or grab lunch at the OC Mix across the street.

Find a cozy spot on the green grass along the tree-lined streets of Costa Mesa and enjoy the resurgence of the Costa Mesa Grand Prix, sanctioned by the governing body for competitive cycling, USA Cycling, and brought to you by Majestic Cycling.

Come on out and revel at the team tactics, the blistering speed and cornering skills of athletes sprinting on skinny tires at 40-plus mph. Celebrate the outdoors, a healthy lifestyle and unity in the Costa Mesa community!

The first race rolls out at 8 a.m. The Pro Races commence at 2:20 p.m. Live streaming of the day’s action will be broadcast on LAcrits.com.

Though there is much work to be done, bike and pedestrian transportation has greatly improved since I landed here in 1990, an enormous improvement in terms of retrofitting the grid into a more bike-friendly network. Please continue to support funding, design and construction for the betterment of bike flow and bike safety.

David Worthington

Costa Mesa

Recall turmoil in Orange

The Orange Unified School District is in turmoil. Thankfully we have an opportunity to make school board meetings boring again by recalling two of our school board members.

On our primary election ballot due by March 5, voters in the OUSD boundaries (Orange, Villa Park, Anaheim Hills, and parts of Santa Ana and Garden Grove) can vote to recall Trustee Madison Miner and Trustee Rick Ledesma. They do not even have their kids in schools run by the OUSD, they opted to send their children to privately run schools instead. This recall is about removing them to restore stability and fiscal responsibility to our district.

Elections can be hard fought, but this fear mongering and these blatant lies being spread are a new low for these trustees. In a recent video interview, Trustee Madison Miner claimed that the Children’s Hospital of Orange County is sending buses to OUSD schools to pick up girls for abortions. CHOC has responded saying that these allegations are patently false. The no on the recall campaign took out ads on social media stating, “Vote NO on the OUSD recall and say NO to a whopping ONE BILLION DOLLAR bond that will drive up property taxes.”

There is no bond attached to the recall vote. There is no talk of a bond. School board members cannot impose bonds and higher taxes on taxpayers, they don’t have that power.

Beyond the false claims, there is also divisive rhetoric. In a video interview, Trustee Madison Miner referred to people who don’t like her policies as “the opposers of myself” and “the enemy.” A school board trustee is literally referring to students, parents, and teachers as “the enemy.”

This is the language of a “parental rights” and “school choice” culture warrior. Privately run charter schools want district property, and the board majority has given them sweetheart deals on a mortgage option and on the rent they pay to the school district.

Your vote matters. Please vote to support public schools.

Carol LaBounty

Orange

The right of a free press

Although we may take it for granted, we are fortunate to have a newspaper that offers its subscribers the opportunity to present their views about events taking place in their communities. The Daily Pilot represents the free press, which is one of our most important rights, on equal footing with freedom of speech because it conveys individual views to the public.

Thus, we have the opportunity to talk about politicians who represent our areas, the city councils that frustrate some of us with their right-leaning tendencies, as in the case of the Huntington Beach council with its far right agenda, or Newport Beach with its subtle conservative slant (with the exception of one member, they recently endorsed Scott Baugh for the 47th Congressional District).

Because of the free press, I have one last chance to make my plea to urge people to vote for Rep. Katie Porter for U.S. senator and state Sen. Dave Min for the 47th District, who will fight to defend our precious rights that are sorely being tested on the local as well as national level. Millions of dollars are being spent to keep these candidates from representing Orange County and California.

But the Daily Pilot has not only been there to allow us the opportunity to talk about what grieves us but also to talk about what pleases us such as special events or happenings in our communities, the peace demonstrations for Ukraine which took place in Laguna Beach two years ago, the aerial shows which entertain our cities, the opening of the O.C. Museum of Art, or the simple visit to Balboa Island to get a frozen banana.

I will never forget when I first retired from teaching over a decade ago and discovered how exciting it was to be able to express personal views in the Daily Pilot. We must never let anyone take that right away from us.

Lynn Lorenz

Newport Beach