Mailbag: Huntington Beach voters will decide fate of city’s libraries

Residents protest and hold signs about the proposal to screen children’s books before they are shelved at the Huntington Beach Public Library during a 2023 City Council meeting.

In less than one month, Huntington Beach voters will receive ballots in the mail for a critical citywide special election on June 10. The outcome of this election will determine how our city’s popular five-branch library system will operate going forward. It is vital that Huntington Beach residents vote YES for Measures A and B to protect our public library from hare-brained and dangerous MAGA policies.

During the past two years, the Huntington Beach City Council has tried to seize control of our public library by creating a polarizing MAGA commemorative sign for our Central Library’s 50th anniversary, establishing a committee with political appointees who determine what books are in our library and flirting with privatization of the library’s efficiently run operations.

These policies mimic what President Trump is doing on a national level. Last month, President Trump defunded the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which provides essential grants to libraries throughout the country. The state of California has lost millions in previously approved funding for the 2024-2025 fiscal year that would have supported children, reading programs for veterans and work-readiness programs.

Huntington Beach residents do not agree with MAGA anti-library policies. They view our library as a community anchor that not only maintains an extensive collection but also provides a wide range of services such as free WiFi and a computer lab, veterans resource center, makers space, story time for children, literacy programs, book clubs, author talks, classes and more. To safeguard the integrity of our award-winning public library and preserve access to vital community resources for citizens and their families, I eagerly await voting YES for both these measures.

Carol Daus

Huntington Beach

This special election is exactly what the MAGA Huntington Beach City Council wanted so they could continue their drive to privatize the library and ban all books they consider obscene, even those books dealing with potty training because of the subject matter.

Trump placed his sidekick Elon Musk in charge of reducing the federal work force supposedly to eliminate fraud and corruption, although there has been no proof of such fraud and corruption. From essential library services for people with disabilities to summer reading programs for families, as well as reading initiatives, workforce readiness and opportunities to earn online high school diplomas — our city council will not object to any of this and welcomes the library budget cuts.

Wisconsin citizens recently took a stand against Musk’s attempt to buy a state Supreme court seat and voted down his candidate. Huntington Beach citizens have an opportunity to do the same by voting yes in support of Measures A and B on June 10 to show our support for our library system. Our state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta has filed a lawsuit against Trump’s executive order to reshape voting and we should do our part by standing up for the library and the services it provides to our community.

Richard C. Armendariz

Huntington Beach

Showing support for NMUSD school board candidate

I am writing to express my support for Andrea McElroy’s candidacy for the Newport-Mesa School Board.

As the candidate endorsed by the Newport Beach Police and Fire Associations, Andrea brings a unique perspective with a commitment to our community’s values and the importance of school safety.

Andrea’s focus on academic excellence is exactly what our schools need. She understands that our children deserve a top-notch education centered on core subjects. Her dedication to parental rights ensures that families will have a voice in their children’s education, and a commitment to the partnership between schools and the community.

Importantly, Andrea is committed to keeping the culture wars out of our classrooms. Our schools should be places of learning, not battlegrounds for ideological debates. With Andrea on the school board, we can trust that the focus will remain on preparing our students for success.

I urge voters to support Andrea McElroy for NMUSD school board. Her priorities align with the needs of our students and families, and her endorsements reflect her strong ties to our community.

Dianne Wells

Newport Beach

As a grandmother of two Area 5 students in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, I am voting for Andrea McElroy in the upcoming special election. I trust her to make policy decisions that prioritize student achievement and well-being.

Andrea believes schools should never withhold information from parents. She is determined to safeguard the vital parent-child relationship and maximize transparency between parents and schools about their children.

Additionally, Andrea stands out as the only candidate endorsed by both the Newport Beach Police and Fire associations. A school district’s primary responsibility is to provide a safe learning environment for our children, and Andrea’s public safety endorsements demonstrate she is the most qualified to fulfill this duty. Their partnership with our schools is critical and Newport Beach Police and Fire trust Andrea’s dedication to public safety.

In the end, a school board trustee’s responsibility is setting and maintaining sound policies — not attending school events or knowing lots of school employees. I trust Andrea McElroy with my vote because she will enhance educational quality, keep our kids safe and maximize parental access to information about their children.

Kristy Gladding

Newport Beach