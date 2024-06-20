The Crowd: 24 Newport-Mesa graduates feted with 1221 Balboa Bay Club Scholarships

Balboa Bay Club Chairman of the Board of Governors John Wortmann, left, stands with Newport Harbor High School scholarship winners Angel Gutierrez, Gavin Appeldorn, Logan Hardy, Aolani Gonzalez-Lopez and, in the front, Kate Stake and Sofia Del Villar.

The grand ballroom at Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach was filled with families on a recent Tuesday evening for a special event that put the spotlight on newly minted high school graduates.

Cellphones flashed photos in succession as triple generations of loved ones gathered in familial groups in the foyer. Hugs were in major supply, and a wonderful nervous kind of electric energy permeated the massive room.

Grandparents, parents, teachers, counselors, friends and well-wishers arrived to celebrate the presentation of $150,00 in grants from the 1221 Balboa Bay Club Scholarship program. They went to a formidable group of 24 students from all of the Newport-Mesa High Schools who are destined for higher academic goals.

Dr. Jacob Haley, center, stands with 1221 Scholarship winners inside the Balboa Bay Club, including back row, from left, Carson Simonson, Niels Hoffmann, Christian Brooks, Kaydence Osgood, Piper Blackband and Alexander Grant. (Niki Cram)

Over the past 25 years, more than $1.8 million has been awarded, making the 1221 Balboa Bay Scholarships the largest private/public scholarship fund in the Newport Mesa community.

John Wortmann, chairman of the board of Governors of Balboa Bay Club, served as master of ceremonies and producer. He worked with club staff Aaron Trent, Melanie Hertrick, General Manager Leticia Rice and Cindy Racco, managing director, in welcoming several hundred guests for dinner and the awards ceremony.

State Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, who represents the 72nd District, addressed the crowd with a dose of perfect graduation optimism, and Wortmann read a proclamation from the Newport City Council praising the occasion and creating the official Balboa Bay Club Scholarship Day in Newport Beach.

Newport Beach Mayor Pro Tem Joe Stapleton was front and center, joining special guests and major donors and judges from the scholarship committee including Devon Martin, Carole Pickup, Michelle Barto, Heather Dickerson, Char Armstrong, Noel and Kathy Hamilton, Bill Blaine, Mark Larson, Jane and Art Riviera, Catherine Thyen and Mary Roosevelt, to name only a few.

Corona del Mar High School scholarship winners at the 2024 Balboa Bay Club scholarships awards dinner in Newport Beach incude Angel Gutierrez, German Leon, Kaley Ouyang, Marco Scott, Adelaide Juelfs, Dillon Nguyen, Alexander Grant, Rachel Laurence, Christian Brooks, Aolani Gonzalez-Lopez, Carson Simonson, Kaydence Osgood, Niels Hoffmann, Piper Blackband. (Niki Cram)

Prior to the presentation of the 2024 awards and the introduction of each recipient, Wortmann welcomed Fallon Rowerdink to the stage. Rowerdink completed her freshman year at Princeton University and joined her parents, Tracy and Jeff Rowerdink, in returning to the awards banquet where she was honored with a grant in 2023. The young woman, who is studying engineering, delivered a room-captivating address of appreciation. The perfect tone was set for the procession of deserving awards to follow.

The scholarship awards are divided into several categories. Wortmann emphasized that every student was equally deserving. “These grants are not awards, they are recognition of excellence earned and deserved. We are the fortunate ones to be able to give the recognition,” he said.

Estancia High School scholarship winners at the Balboa Bay Club are joined by Michael Halt, left, with students Marco Scott, Alejandro Garcia de la Cadena, Mateo Evans, Sophia Pearson, and, seated, Kaylie Tran and Tara Spas. (Niki Cram)

The first segment of scholars accepting the 1221 Balboa Bay Club Scholarships included Marco Scott, Estancia High School; Dillion Nguyen, Rachel Laurence, Kaley Ouyang, German Leon and Adelaide Juelfs from Costa Mesa High School; Alexandra Grant, Christian Brooks, Carson Simonson, Kaydence Osgood, Niels Hoffman and Piper Blackband from Corona del Mar High School, and Angel Gutierrez and Aolani Gonzalez-Lopez from Newport Harbor High School.

Following the presentation of the students, Wortmann announced that an anonymous donor in the dinner crowd had more than doubled the award for each of the winners. Applause rang out as the students on the stage were shocked.

Costa Mesa High School scholarship winners will share $150,000 in college grants from the 1221 Balboa Bay Club scholarships program. Back row Janice Duzey, Kaley Ouyang, Adelaide Juelfs, Jack Trieu, German Leon and Dr. Dipali Potnis; front row Rachel Laurence and Dillon Nguyen. (Niki Cram)

The second segment of awards, Governor’s Scholarships, were presented to Tara Spas, Kaylie Tran and Alejandro Garcia de la Cadena, all from Estancia High School, and Logan Hardy from Newport Harbor High School.

Balboa Bay Club Scholarships were bestowed upon Jack Trieu, Costa Mesa High School; Mateo Evans and Sophia Person from Estancia High School, and Kate Stake from Newport Harbor High School.

Top awards from the Balboa Bay Club Scholarships were awarded to Pinnacle award winners Gavin Appeldorn and Sophia del Villar for outstanding achievement in both academics and athletics. (Niki Cram)

Pinnacle Scholarships, awarded for students achieving the highest honors in both academics and athletics, were awarded to Sophia del Villar and Gavin Appeldorn from Newport Harbor High School.

Each of the 24 awardees shared a moment at the microphone expressing appreciation for parents, teachers, counselors and mentors. Impressive goals were announced with great enthusiasm and expectations.

The crowd enjoyed a lavish dinner buffet created by Balboa Bay Resort Chef Prabeen Prathapan as toasts of hope and promise raised glasses throughout the ballroom. The annual scholarship event is a yearlong production by the women of Balboa Bay Club’s 1221 (the address of club on Coast Highway), who raise funds to make the grants possible.

It was another milestone night to remember for Newport Mesa families.