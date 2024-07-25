Mailbag: Newport leadership’s view on housing seems suspect

Since when has the Newport Beach City Council fallen hook line and sinker with mandates from the state? I can remember at the beginning of the pandemic how Newport Beach along with a few other coastal Orange County cities fought Gov. Newsom over COVID-19 mandates, particularly when the governor closed the beaches temporarily. This closure took place before the vaccine was available and the deadly potential of the pandemic was just becoming known. The governor in his actions cited the failure of the beach cities to enforce “social distancing.” And the closures became a major issue leading to lawsuits that challenged the governor’s decision.

“Threading the needle,” which was the quote highlighted in the July 25 Daily Pilot article “Newport Beach City Council skips ballot initiative, approves steps required to implement housing element, as used in the context of Tuesday’s council Meeting means to strike a balance between conflicting forces, interests. But the decision made by the City Council more than meets a mandate by the state to address local housing needs as defined by RHNA. According to the Greenlight Initiative passed in the early 2000s, the decision was one that should have been put up to vote by the residents. The initiative gives residents the right to vote on all developments that have a significant effect on Newport Beach.

The majority of the people who addressed the council said residents should have the opportunity to make the decision regarding growth related to RHNA because the plan being worked on by planning officials would increase the required number of units from 4,865 to 8,174, nearly doubling the number. The planners contend that the excessive number of units would make up for the lack of potential affordable housing.

Advertisement

But as one resident who seemed to speak for many in the audience noted, “The city’s proposed housing plan is nothing more than a developer giveaway that allows large developers to flood Newport Beach with overcrowded high density like the kind we see in Irvine and Anaheim.” Thus the reference to “threading the needle” seems to leave out the role that Newport Beach residents play in making such monumental decisions.

Lynn Lorenz

Newport Beach

In the Daily Pilot story about the Newport Beach City Council’s move to exceed RHNA numbers, the reporter failed to state the vote was not unanimous — with Mayor Will O’Neil abstaining. Abstentions by the Newport City Council are extremely rare and as such call for an explanation. Did the reporter ask the mayor for an explanation as to why he abstained?

Dennis Baker

Corona del Mar

Differences of opinion on settlement

As a resident of Huntington Beach, I want to address the criticisms regarding the Pacific Airshow and the settlement agreement with the city. The air show is a major event that brings substantial economic benefits to our city, including $3.5 million annually for the general fund and over $120 million in total economic impact, supporting hotels and small businesses.

Contrary to recent allegations, the airshow operates without costing taxpayers and significantly contributes to our local economy. The settlement agreement, still under negotiation, aims to secure long-term benefits for both the air show and Huntington Beach, ensuring continued revenue and promotional value.

We believe in the positive impact of the Pacific Airshow on our community and are committed to supporting this event that has become a hallmark of our city.

Ed Laird

Huntington Beach

The July 21 Daily Pilot Mailbag (“Air show and hot air in H.B.”) presented half a dozen angry letters attacking the Huntington Beach City Council majority and City Atty. Michael Gates over the terms of the Pacific Airshow settlement, recently made public. As is usual with scandals, the attempt to cover up the misdeeds was equally odious. There is no defense or explanation possible for the gross giveaway of public funds and local control of our beach operations. The revelations in the settlement details are damning. No amount of “hot air” will save those responsible. In catering to a political ally, partisan city officials got caught with their hands in the cookie jar. Our cookie jar. Consequently, there is no redeeming the trust lost in these actions which were hidden from the public. The culprits and their feckless and reckless allies must be held to account. As if Surf City did not have enough investigative problems with the state, this scandal could ground the air show as well. That’s the way the cookie crumbles. It looks like the council majority could crash and burn on this one.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach