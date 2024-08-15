The Crowd: Hoag Family Cancer Center gets $1-million boost from Circle 1000 luncheon

Supporting Circle 1000 and its mission to eradicate cancer are (back, left to right): Sheryl Anderson, Katie Maggard, Lori McKay, Katie Flamson, Beth Knapp, Karen Linden, Terry Callahan, Vicki Booth, Shanel Wheeler; (front, left to right): Lin Auer, Jessica Werner, Sue Hagestad, Mary V. Buckingham, Lacy Robertson, Marianne Larkin, Jill Aschieris, Fran Applegate.

The 37th annual Circle 1000 Founders Celebration Brunch raised in excess of $1 million benefiting the Hoag Family Cancer Institute.

The spirited event attended by many cancer survivors was chaired by Newport’s Mary Buckingham, setting the tone of the brunch at a very high bar appropriate for the presentation from Hoag Hospital Foundation Executive Director of Strategic Development Deb McCune.

As was the case with many in attendance, and many more involved with Circle 1000 over some four decades, a personal connection to cancer, either surviving it, living with it, helping a loved one dealing with it, or just realizing how pervasive it is affecting so many, created a special bond, often unspoken.

McCune is a cancer survivor. She shared her personal life journey with a silent audience in the Balboa Bay Resort Grand Ballroom, who listened to every word, identifying, understanding and learning. With her were Dr. Chaitali Nangia, Hoag oncologist, McCure’s nurse navigator Traci Swenson and program moderator Dori Holnagel, vice president of the Hoag Family Cancer Institute.

Circle 1000 chair Mary Buckingham with Dan Shapiro and Lacy Robertson raising $1 million for Hoag Cancer Institute. (Kevin Warn)

“The entire team at Hoag are a band of cancer warriors,” McCune said. Recognizing and thanking the generous support of the Circle 1000 crowd, she continued, “There’s a secret sauce to any cancer patient’s journey. It is all of you here, the donors who make a difference.”

Keynote speaker at the 2024 Circle 1000 brunch was psychologist Dan Shapiro, also a cancer survivor who has conquered multiple relapses.

Since its inception, Circle 1000 has raised over $25 million for the Hoag Family Cancer Center helping to fund the recruitment of physicians as well as supporting advanced studies in the cure of cancer in its many facets, including early detection programs, molecular imagery and various therapies. Circle 1000 also supports Hoag’s Melanoma & Skin Cancer Programs and the Oncology Nurse Navigator Program.

The learn more about Circle 1000 visit hoaghospitalfoundation.org/circle1000 .

Decorative Arts Society grants given to 14 nonprofits

The 2024-25 annual grants bestowed by the Newport Beach based Decorative Arts Society (DARTS) were awarded to 14 local nonprofit organizations offering critical services to women, children and families struggling with a wide range of life challenges. A luncheon gathering and awards ceremony at the Pacific Club, presided over by DARTS President Madeline Hayward, raised an impressive $410,000.

Decorative Arts Society (DARTS) President Madeline Hayward and Edie Denning preside over the annual DARTS grants awards for 2024-25. (Ann Chatillon)

“The ever-increasing cost of living has not only made it more challenging for charities to fund-raise in recent years but to also meet the needs of those who are experiencing hardship or who are at risk,” Hayward said. “We are proud to continue our grants program that provides much-needed funding for food, housing and other valuable services for local women and children.”

More than 50 guests attended the grant awards luncheon and joined representatives from the nonprofits with their grants divided among all 14 honorees. The Orange County nonprofit organizations receiving grants for the 2024-25 fiscal year focus on providing health and basic needs, counseling and support, and educational services.

Natalie Graham of DARTS; Ali Woodard, founder and CEO of Fristers; LaVal Brewer,

CEO of South County Outreach; and Edie Denning of DARTS all attending the annual DARTS reception and awards. (Ann Chatillon)

The grants were presented to: Beyond Blindness, Boys & Girls Club of Buena Park, Family Support Network, Fristers, Hope Harbor, Human Options, Intervention Center for Early Childhood, Mariposa Center, Mary’s Path, Project Self Sufficiency, Radiant Futures, South County Outreach, Thomas House and WISE Place.

Community art project moves ahead

A passion project combining the visual arts, modern technology, community advocacy and a nod to future generations is about to enter its final stages of creation. The Balboa Island Park Avenue Mural Project is in its final stage of creation, designed by artist Barbara Abbott.

A rendering of the Balboa Island Mural Project, a mural by Barbara Abbott set to be placed in October on Balboa Island. (Barbara Abbott)

The artist has shepherded the project from drawings through the manufacturing of many thousands of tiny iridescent tiles that will come together as a 56-foot long by 10-foot tall majestic mural depicting the life, lore, history and legacy of iconic Balboa Island. Erection of the massive art piece will be placed on the south-facing wall of the Irvine Ranch Market, courtesy of property owner Manouch Moshayedi, with installation set for early October.

Abbott has been supported by a dedicated grass-roots committee of volunteer citizens led by Lee Pearl, Susan Pearl, Georgie Fenton, John Conners, president of the board for Balboa Island Museum, and others who have steadfastly raised funds, one donation at a time, to complete the work.

To date, more than $75,000 has been collected to ensure the reality of the project. A final funding push is underway to finish the financial arm of the project and meet the goal of $125,000, which will also provide a long-term reserve for mural repair and maintenance. The names of all donors, small and large, will be posted on a permanent plaque mounted adjacent to the mural.

Artist Barbara Abbott, creator of a new mural to be installed on Balboa Island. (Courtesy of Barbara Abbott)

Coming up on Sept. 5, Shirley Pepys, chair and founder of Balboa Island Museum, will open its doors for a summer evening donor thank-you cocktail reception welcoming all citizens who have made this community art project possible.