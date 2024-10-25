The Crowd: ‘Glamour in the Grove’ gala raises $1.6 million for OCMA

Cecilia Goodman, David Cline, Barbara Cline, Ken Grody, Stephanie Grody and Analisa Albert were among those who raised $1.6 million at ArtSense 4 in support of the Orange County Museum of Art.

They arrived on a final Saturday evening of the summer without red-carpet fanfare but with a cool, creative black-tie-vibe representing a more contemporary Orange County. The 250 art patrons had received the invitation to celebrate at the fourth annual ArtSense gala in support of the Orange County Museum of Art.

The event, which this year was themed “Glamour in the Grove,” raised $1.6 million for museum operations in the 2025 season.

In the two years since the grand opening of the Morphosis-designed art complex where admission is free, nearly a half million visitors have toured the galleries and participated in educational and cultural programs.

Advertisement

Clinking glasses of champagne body to body on a curve-lineal terrace overlooking the impressive Segerstrom Center for the Arts, citizens including founding donors Idit and Moti Ferder shared considerable pride over OCMA’s role in the community with fellow significant patrons Linda Maggard, Stephanie and Ken Grody, Alex and Alan Airth, Mark Conway and Jennifer and Joe Duran. Evening co-chair Laurén Chalmers was joined by her husband, Trace Chalmers, joining fellow co-chair David Emmes with his wife, Kelly.

David Emmes and Laurén Chalmers were co-chairs of “Glamour in the Grove” for the Orange County Museum of Art. (Ryan Miller)

The crowd of both the young and the young at heart cooed and complimented the museum during the reception, decidedly visionary in their support of the modern and ultra explorative, daring tutelage of Heidi Zuckerman, OCMA’s director and chief executive who authored the book “Why Art Matters: The Bearable Lightness of Being.”

Zuckerman embraces the cutting-edge art world. She was joined by husband JP McNeill in expressing appreciation for the generosity of patron support. Underwriters included Nichole and Bill Lyon, Pam and Jim Muzzy, Shirley and Phil Belling, Linda and Scott Flanders, Heidi and Barry Aronoff, Barbara Bluhm-Kaul and Don Kaul, and longtime museum advocates Tom Rogers and Sally Anderson.

Moti and Idit Ferder, major sponsors at OCMA. (Ryan Miller)

When the reception ended, the crowd was escorted into the museum gallery for a final viewing of the recently closed exhibit: “Yves Saint Laurent: Line and Expression.” Flowing from the display of mid-century fashion art, guests were directed toward open doors to yet another terrace awaiting their arrival and delivering on the promised night of glamour.

They were seated at floral-laden tables set with emerald green and golden tableware. The magical al fresco setting was topped with randomly hung crystal chandeliers that appeared to float from the heavens. The museum terrace, surrounded by the high-rise towers of Costa Mesa, created a sophisticated urban feel that was, in its way, living art representing a contemporary cityscape.

Special honored guest of ArtSense, multimedia artist Doug Aitken, a close pal, collaborator and trusted partner in art with Zuckerman, fronted the gathering. Attending with girlfriend Carmen Ellis, Aitken shared his life and work with the attentive dinner crowd. His resume is impressive. Aitken is an American born artist and filmmaker. Defying definitions of genre, he explores many media, from film and installations to architectural interventions. His work has been featured in numerous exhibitions around the world.

Zuckerman introduced her friend of some 30 years commenting, “He has a beautiful way of capturing the fluid, ever-changing nature of contemporary life.” She went on to share that “OCMA recently acquired Aitken’s photography “fleeting field” (2005) as part of the museum’s 60th Anniversary Initiative.

Honored guest artist Doug Aitken with Heidi Zuckerman, CEO and director of the Orange County Museum of Art. (Ryan Miller)

Co-chairs Chalmers and Emmes thanked attendees, patrons, underwriters and sponsors, emphasizing the depth of community support. A video followed their remarks, illustrating OCMA’s key accomplishments and milestones, such as welcoming 3,400 students for school tours in 2024 as well as hosting over 100 free public programs and doubling the family programs from 2023, according to OCMA press rep Emma Jacobson-Sive.

As the Chris Norton Band performed jazz, museum guests dined on a lavish four-course dinner created and served by Mix Mix, South Coast Plaza.

The financial success of the evening was due in large part to to the support of premier sponsor Lugano Diamonds, joined by Chalmers Equity Group, Go Rental, Innovative Realty, ISAIA Napoli, R.D. Olson Development, Clark Construction, Morphosis, Allied Universal, Melissa Morgan Fine Art, Cerity partners, Dragonette Limited, 303 Gallery, Jackson Family Wines, Ketel One Vodka, Nigara Bottling, Nolet’s Gin and Voluspa.

Patrick Dragonette and Charles Tucker attend the annual gala for the Orange County Museum of Art. (Ryan Miller)

Dancing under the stars post dinner were Ressa and Hirad Emadi, Blair Stewart escorting daughter Tarryn Stewart, Tracy Smith and John D’Amelio from CBS Sunday Morning, Naomi and Casey Reitz, Molly and Tim Britt, and Patrick Dragonette with Charles Tucker.

To learn more about OCMA 2025, visit ocma.art.