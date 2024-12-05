The Crowd: Fashion show and luncheon bring out donors to help food bank meet its mission

Claudia Bonilla Keller, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, left, stands with donor Michelle Merage at the 32nd annual Harvesters event.

What began as a passion project between civic-minded young women raising young children some three-plus decades ago, supporters celebrated a remarkable and formidable anniversary of note this fall in Orange County.

The Harvester’s 32rd annual fashion show and luncheon unfolded in considerable style in the grand multi-level foyer of the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.

Some 340 guests displaying their fashionable best converged in support of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. Reported fundraising totals will reach approximately $1.6 million enabling the food bank to deliver “dignified, equitable and consistent access to nutritious food in collaboration with its partners.”

Donors Jassel Kaye, Harvesters chair, with Gail Haft and Monica Wood, co-chair, in the Harvesters crowd at Samueli Theatre. (Loreen Sarkis)

“For 32 years, Harvesters has stood by Second Harvest Food Bank in its mission to provide nutritious food to families and children in need in Orange County,” said Jassel Kaye, Harvesters chair. “We are grateful for the extraordinary generosity of our underwriters and donors. Each year, every single dollar raised during the Harvesters Fashion Show & Luncheon goes directly to Second Harvest Food Bank, ensuring hungry neighbors across Orange County are fed and nourished.”

The day began with a stunning champagne reception hosted by South Coast Plaza’s Mikimoto, the renowned purveyor of the world’s highest-quality pearls and pearl jewelry. The space was decorated with florals capturing the mood and the message of the celebration and included a photo gathering where guests connected during the reception.

The crowd perused the mobile silent auction, offering exclusive items such as the Mikimoto Petit Soleil Akoya cultured pearl earrings, luxury handbags from Ferragamo and Loewe and an afternoon tea experience at Michelin-starred Knife Pleat, donated by acclaimed chef Tony Esnault and Restaurateur Yassmin Sarmadi.

The auction also featured travel experiences including a Four Seasons Resort getaway in Cabo San Lucas and a private tasting experience at the Napa Valley Reserve.

Models walk during the Harvesters fashion show at the Samueli Theater. (Courtesy of South Coast Plaza)

“With nearly 50% of food-insecure households above the poverty line but still struggling to make ends meet, it’s clear that the need for Second Harvest Food Bank’s services hasn’t decreased in recent years,” said Monica Wood, Harvesters co-chair. “The pressure to choose between rent and groceries has become commonplace for hardworking families, and Second Harvest has been at the forefront providing relief. We’re proud to know that Harvesters’ donations play a critical role in helping feed O.C. and are crucial in moving Orange County toward food security for all.”

Mara and Eden Murray and Kate Carlton watching the Balmain fashion show at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. (Loreen Sarkis)

The South Coast Plaza runway show followed, held in the Samueli Theater across the plaza featuring over 35 looks from Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2024-25 collections. Following the fashion event, guests reconvened in the concert hall lobby for a gourmet seated luncheon.

Advertisement

“For over two decades, South Coast Plaza has been honored to partner with Harvesters’ mission to support Second Harvest Food Bank,” shared Debra Gunn-Downing, executive director of marketing at South Coast Plaza. “Our sponsorship of the runway show is a highlight of our year and we’re proud to play a role in an event that so elegantly combines style with substance, helping to feed our neighbors in need across Orange County.”

Debra Gunn Downing and Stephanie Rogers from South Coast Plaza support the Harvesters 32nd annual fashion show and luncheon. (Loreen Sarkis)

“This year, post-luncheon festivities continued at an exclusive after party at the newly remodeled Park Club, where Harvesters underwriters, guests and friends enjoyed light fare, the “Stylishly Skinny Margarita,” a signature cocktail crafted with Cincoro Tequila and music by DJ Mike Soltani. The celebration extended the spirit of giving and community into the evening, bringing together all who attended in a shared commitment to philanthropy and connection,” offered Kristin Scheithauer. representing the Harvesters.

“Orange County is facing a hidden hunger crisis, with one in ten residents experiencing food insecurity — a rate rising faster than the state average,” said Claudia Bonilla Keller, chief executive officer of Second Harvest. “We’re incredibly grateful for Harvesters’ unwavering support. This Fashion Show & Luncheon will make an enormous difference in the lives of the approximately 442,000 residents we serve monthly. Harvesters’ dedication is truly helping us not only meet the need, but to also anticipate what is to come.”

Among those spotted in the fashionable crowd were Harvesters co-founders Jill Johnson-Tucker and Jennifer Van Bergh, Teddie Ray, board member Second Harvest Food Bank, David Hasenbalg of City National Bank, Clara Paye, founder, UNiTE Food, Jennifer Niccol, Sunny Reelhorn Parr, from Ralphs and Food 4 Less, and Dareen Khatib, Orange County Department of Education, all front and center for the event.