Mailbag: Decision to boycott H.B. proves grounded

After watching the goings on of the Huntington Beach City Council for the last two years, my husband and I refused to spend one dime more in that city during those two years.

No more shopping, restaurants, air show, nothing.

Now the fact that some citizens in that city have gone all in on electing a full MAGA crowd we are very happy with our decision and will continue to boycott the city.

I wouldn’t be surprised if home values start to fall when their agenda really gets going.

Be careful what you wish for.

Patricia Miller

Costa Mesa

Looking for balance in H.B.

You might wonder why I care about Huntington Beach. My brother had telescopes on the pier for probably 25 years. He lived in Huntington Beach until he passed 10 years ago. His son, my nephew, has lived in Huntington Beach for years. Just this month he moved to Florida.

I moved to Garden Grove in 1962. Made so many trips to the dump in Huntington Beach, I can’t count them. We had moved into the middle of an orange grove.

When I lived in Bellflower, my friend from Arcadia, came down once a week and we rented “air mattresses” to ride the waves at the pier.

Zoobie was a friend. Zoobie’s is still a restaurant in H.B.

Chuck Dent and went to high school together.

When I took chemistry at Orange Coast College the teacher was Mr. Poor. He had a hamburger stand on the beach. The motto: You never had a good burger til you had a Poor Burger.

I have many friends in Huntington Beach and none voted for the anti-MAGA group. So, when I see, week after week, month after month and year after year, a reader “mouth off” about how bad the City Council is going to be ... I don’t think you try to be fair or balanced.

With the owner of the company that owns The L.A. Times and Times Community News wanting a paper that people will read, maybe now is the time for you to change your approach, before someone changes your job.

MAGA,

Ronald Lloyd Hill

Cowan Heights

H.B. council’s surprise move

While the new conservative Huntington Beach City Council maintained a modicum of responsibility in pulling a contentious item from the Dec. 17 meeting agenda, one which would have approved a license agreement for a profit-making attraction on city-owned property that would have denied public access to open parkland without adequate public input, it never should have gone that far to begin with. Any vestige of transparency was called into question by a multitude of residents and community members who complained about the lack of public notice and input into the decision-making process.

Like the disastrous Pacific Air Show settlement, hatched in private, the council majority seemed all too willing to conduct another concessions giveaway to a private company at public expense. This time the community was not hornswoggled. In my public comment remarks, I stated my holiday wish for the new “Seven Zeroes” council to include both diversity and transparency in their actions. It remains to be seen how the new majority will “make Huntington Beach Great Again” if they ignore public outcry and continue to cater to partisan special interests.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

Too bright for night

I strongly oppose lighting up Central Park. It’s a reckless proposal that threatens to disturb residents, harm wildlife and destroy the natural beauty of our park. Lighting up the park by an outside vendor that plans to have three shows each night for six months is not something our residents need. The number of speakers and lights will greatly affect residents and wildlife.

Is anyone on the council friends of the vendor? Let’s avoid another “air show settlement failure,” a glaring example of irresponsible governance and a financial disaster saddling taxpayers with an estimated $1 million annually for the next 40 years. Is this what our city has come to?

Andrew Einhorn

Huntington Beach