The Crowd: Wedding bells toll in Italy for Newport mayor and wife

Newlyweds Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Julie Stapleton. Joe is the current mayor of Newport Beach.

The mayor takes a bride: Joe Stapleton, a financial adviser who was recently sworn in as mayor of Newport Beach, married Julie Jacobs amid a wine harvest in Tuscany, Italy. The villa Tenuta Corbinaia outside of Florence welcomed the Newport Beach wedding party for an intimate and sentimental sharing of vows.

Julie Jacobs Stapleton shared that Joe wrote and presented an Irish-Italian blessing at the commencement of the ceremony, which was led by Josh Malter, a close friend of the newlyweds who served as officiant.

“Joe didn’t really have a best man but rather an honorary best man in our friend Chris Bergen. He was one of Joe’s friends that I met when I first came to visit Joe in Newport from my Dallas home. We became best friends from the start.”

Julie’s bridesmaids included two close girlfriends from Dallas, Whitney Beeson and Elizabeth Wisdom, joining Newport’s Nichole Lyon.

Friends and family gather to celebrate in Tuscany, Italy, at the villa Tenuta Corbinaina during the wedding of Joe Stapleton and Julie Jacobs. (Alina Indienko)

Introduced by a close friend and cousin of the bride, Joe and Julie carried on a modern, short-term remote relationship between Dallas and Newport for just two weeks, then she was California bound to meet her future husband.

Celebrating the wedding were Will O’Neill (who preceded Joe Stapleton as mayor) and his wife Jenny O’Neill, Newport Councilwoman Lauren Kleinman with husband Marc Kleinman, Bill and Nichole Lyon, Craig Atkins, Rick and Lucy Rawlins as well as 65 additional family members and friends.

Home in Newport Beach, Mayor Stapleton conducts city business while Julie runs her Pilates studio on 17th Street in Costa Mesa. May their love be blessed with health and happiness.

Miracles for Kids

They called it the “2024 Night of Miracles.” Inasmuch as the funds raised topped $3.25 million, Miracles For Kids’ 20th anniversary gala was indeed over the top. Proceeds go to projects supporting families caring for critically ill kids.

Some 400 patrons converged upon the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point for a party fronted by producer/performer Babyface. Considered a creative force in contemporary music, Babyface entertained the audience with a 60-minute set of iconic hits, including Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You.” He included in his performance his own singles “Two Occasions,” “When Can I See You,” and “Whip Appeal,” along with selections from his work with legendary artists such as Madonna’s “Take a Bow,” Eric Clapton’s “Change the World” and “Wonderful Tonight.” Babyface is the only producer to win the Producer of the Year Grammy category four times, three consecutively.

Babyface performs at the Miracles for Kids’ 2024 Night of Miracles Gala. (Tony Lattimore Photography)

“We are truly humbled to receive such generous support by our community of donors at this year’s gala, ensuring that miracles can continue to create stability for critically ill children and families in great need. Having Babyface return to our stage nine years later, this time to join us as we celebrate our 20 years of miracles, was an epic way to end the evening,” said Autumn Strier, co-founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “I wanted to do something truly special for our donors to mark this milestone, and Babyface delivered. The ballroom was electric as everyone danced, swayed and sang along to his legendary hit list. It was a night to remember, and we are grateful to every person whose involvement made the 2024 Night of Miracles successful.”

The evening honored several key contributors to the Miracles for Kids mission. Anthony Geisler and the Geisler Family were presented with the 2024 Miracle Maker Award for their outstanding service and longtime support.

“Miracles for Kids has been close to my heart for many years now, and it’s an honor to support an organization that does so much for families in their greatest time of need,” said Geisler.

Thirteen-time Grammy winner Babyface joins co-founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids Autumn Strier and Miracle Maker honoree Anthony Geisler. (Tony Lattimore Photography)

Curtis Green, co-Founder of Miracles for Kids and a board member, was named the 2024 Champion of Children honoree. Green’s compassion for families struggling with the emotional, physical and financial effects of having a child with a life-threatening illness inspired him to lay the foundation for Miracles for Kids.

“What started as a small effort to help a few families has turned into something bigger than we could have imagined. I’m humbled to continue this work for the children and families who need us most,” Green said.

For more information go to MiraclesForKids.org .

Affordable housing in O.C.

Habitat for Humanity O.C. held its inaugural benefit recently at Aliso Viejo Ranch, raising an impressive $260,000 earmarked to fund an ambitious goal of building 100 new homes over the next three years for Orange County families in need. The group calls it the “Keys to 100” campaign.

The funds raised will directly support Habitat O.C.’s efforts to address Orange County’s urgent housing needs. As the first of several planned events in the “Keys to 100” series, this milestone evening reflected the strong community commitment to ensuring that local families have a place to call home.

Led by President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity O.C. Michael Valentine, the dinner crowd gathered as Habitat O.C.’s board member and chef and TV personality Jamie Gwen’s passionate call to action raised impressive funds for the children.

Newport resident and celebrity chef Jamie Gwen served as the emcee for the Habitat for Humanity O.C. and helped ignite the crowd to give more than $260,000. (Courtesy of Glasshouse Collective)

Her contribution was highlighted by a heartfelt presentation by a family preparing to move into their new Habitat home this holiday season. A lively paddle raise and silent and live auctions — all showcasing the incredible generosity and community spirit in O.C. for Habitat for Humanity.

“This event marked an inspiring launch of our ‘Keys to 100’ campaign,” said Valentine. “The generosity and dedication of our supporters, combined with the enthusiasm and talent of our emcee, Jamie Gwen, brought the passion we needed to make our vision of affordable home-ownership for Orange County families a reality.”

CEO Michael Valentine and new Habitat for Humanity homeowners the Hassan family, who recently moved into their new home before the holidays. (Courtesy of Glasshouse Collective)

Supporting the “Keys to 100” launch were Andy and Karina King, Francisca Baxa, Frank Lima, Mark and Donna Hoover, Adam and Angelina MacDonald, Chung Li-Ling, Rebecca Webb and Stephanie Frisch, among many others, including corporate sponsors.