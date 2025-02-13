The Crowd: Balboa Island Museum plans exhibit, book club and ‘Sunday Suppers’

If you traveled through Terminal C at John Wayne Orange County Airport anytime between September and the end of January, you likely viewed an impressive photographic exhibit of Orange County history displayed along the 80-foot Destination Gallery.

Balboa Island Museum’s historical photographic display at John Wayne Airport will be on view at the Newport Beach Central Library in March. (Dennis Bress Jr.)

Curated by Tiffany Pepys Hoey, executive director of the Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach, in association with airport curator Heather Bowling and staff, the project illustrated regional subjects of historical interest including iconic Marine Avenue on Balboa Island, 100 years of California beach life dating from the late 1900s to the dawn of the 21st century, surfing and sailing legacies, the annual Newport Beach Boat Parade, the Boy Scout Jamboree, the story of AIR CAL, memories of Lion Country Safari, and the important impact of the Irvine Ranch.

A display of photographs shows children enjoying Balboa Island Museum. (Dennis Bress Jr.)

This month, the entire exhibit is being removed from the airport and reinstalled on the walls of the Newport Beach Central Library commencing free public viewing in March. The public is welcome to explore the handsomely framed photographs accompanied by narrative description, an ideal journey through decades of life on the coast. The exhibit is appropriate for kids of all ages and their parents and grandparents.

Entertainment, education and inspiration for the entire family are the goals of the Balboa Island Museum. Programs for all ages are produced year-round. Coming up this spring, a new monthly book club event held at the museum will debut on March 13, featuring journalist/columnist/ and social media influencer Greer Wylder presenting her new book recently published by Archway/ Simon and Schuster titled “Born in OC: The Artists, Entrepreneurs, and Visionaries of Orange County, California.”

On Feb. 23, celebrity restaurateur Ron Salisbury, member of the founding family of El Cholo Restaurants, will generously host a “Sunday Supper” dinner in the Balboa Island Museum for members and guests to raise funds in support of museum programs and exhibits. Additional “Sunday Suppers” throughout the year will feature special guest hosts bringing unique dining experiences and conversation to the museum crowd.

Irvine Ranch photos, curated by Balboa Island Museum, are on display at Newport Beach Central Library. (Dennis Bress Jr.)

As the respected chronicler of local history, Balboa Island Museum enters its 25th year serving visitors free of charge, seven days a week at 210 Marine Ave., Balboa Island.

Annual membership remains at $50, and entitles card holders to a world of fun, education, imagination and community relationships spanning generations. Please visit balboaislandmuseum.org , or simply stop by the museum to take a tour and sign up to join the museum family. Their doors are open, with arms wide open as well, to welcome all.