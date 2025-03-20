Commentary: Nowruz has arrived, a rejuvenation of life, love, light and liberty

The roots of Nowruz go back to Iran’s ancient times, when they looked for any occasions to have joyful, festive celebrations. Above, a traditional Nowruz haft-seen table setting decked with meaningful items.

The Persian new year of Nowruz is once again upon us. This messenger of at least three millenna has stood the test of time and is the most important event in the Iranian calendar. It is celebrated by more than 300 million people around the world, including here in Orange County.

Nowruz welcomes spring with hopes for peace and prosperity for mankind. In fact, the United Nations annually declares March 21 the International Day of Nowruz.

There is no hard evidence of when Nowruz started, but most historians believe it originated in ancient Persia, deeply rooted in Zoroastrianism with high respect for Mother Nature.

The motto of Zoroastrianism, as actor Morgan Freeman said it beautifully in an ABC interview, is pretty simple yet so profound and related to Nowruz: “Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds.” It’s very consistent with the message of Nowruz: “Be Good.”

The roots of Nowruz go back to Iran’s ancient times, when our ancestors looked for any occasions to have joyful, festive celebrations. There was at least one festival per month, with the biggest being Nowruz at the exact moment of spring equinox. They were smart in tying them to the cycles of nature, hence its recurrence every year.

Nowruz, even though it started in ancient Persia, belongs to all of humanity due to its simple yet profound messages of life, love, light and liberty for mankind. Nowruz can arguably be considered the humanity identity.

There are many organizations in major U.S. cities marking Nowruz. Locally, the Iranian American Community Group Orange County, Farhang Foundation and Network of Iranian American Professionals of Orange County are celebrating the holiday with special events.

On the beginning of spring and the start of the Persian new year, I wish you, your family and your loved ones the best of health, happiness and prosperity.

K.E. Mehrfar lives in Newport Beach.