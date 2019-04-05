The Crowd: DARTS hits the bull’s-eye in Newport Beach

In keeping with tradition, Lane was feted at the stunning Newport Beach estate of Heather and Jim Madden. Prominent members of the community, the philanthropic Maddens are well known for their generous participation in numerous community endeavors — perhaps most notably their passionate support of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts (SCFTA). Recently completing a massive renovation of their bayfront estate, the Maddens chose to support the society, graciously assisting underwriting of the reception and welcoming more than 120 guests, who enjoyed the exceptional catering of Fork, Knife + Spoon, as well as bottles chosen from the Maddens’ wine cellar.