The Crowd: DARTS hits the bull’s-eye in Newport Beach

One of the Orange Coast’s most unique philanthropic organizations, the Decorative Arts Society (DARTS), assists a variety of worthwhile nonprofit endeavors that support the needs of children, families and the homeless. DARTS also is dedicated to multiple healthcare issues, in addition to the cultural and educational initiatives elevating the lives of Orange County residents young and old.
DARTS and its supporters came together for a special March event in Newport Beach. DARTS is comprised of a group of men and women who share a common passion in matters pertaining to architecture, interior design, landscape design and the visual arts, as well as historic and current lifestyle trends, not only in America but worldwide.
Every year the society plans a series of lectures inviting noted artists representing these different fields to visit Orange County and deliver a presentation exploring their avenue of expertise. Funds raised from donations and tickets to the lectures are distributed among many nonprofits each year.
The lecture presentations occur on a given Tuesday. On the Monday evening prior, the society hosts a gracious reception at the home of a Decorative Arts Society member welcoming the invited guest lecturer to meet the DARTS crowd. It is important to note that 2019 marks the 24th year that the society has produced its extensive program. The most recent event welcoming Lea C. Lane, an art historian and specialist in American folk art, unfolded March 11. Lane joins an impressive list of noted designers, artists and curators who have addressed the society.
In keeping with tradition, Lane was feted at the stunning Newport Beach estate of Heather and Jim Madden. Prominent members of the community, the philanthropic Maddens are well known for their generous participation in numerous community endeavors — perhaps most notably their passionate support of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts (SCFTA). Recently completing a massive renovation of their bayfront estate, the Maddens chose to support the society, graciously assisting underwriting of the reception and welcoming more than 120 guests, who enjoyed the exceptional catering of Fork, Knife + Spoon, as well as bottles chosen from the Maddens’ wine cellar.
The Maddens welcomed hotelier Don Ayres and his lovely wife, Sandra. Well known design aficionado and proprietor of “The Find” Kitty Canada was joined by Tracy Cole, Judy and Bill Brady, Cathi Bledsoe, Pam Conner, Diana and Bob Brookes, and the super-vivacious Donna Anderson, who came with Ron Willut.
Spotted on the terrace, Balboa Peninsula Point’s handsome couple, Barbara and David Cline, were joined by Susan and Spencer Croul, talented designer Elana Donovan, super-philanthropist Jackie Glass, Kathy and John Hamilton, and society hostess Maralou Harrington and husband Jerry Harrington.
Decorative Arts Society President Adrienne Garrison, who was accompanied by husband John Garrison, thanked the generous crowd, including Barbara and Jim Glabman, Janet Curci, Marlene Hammontree, Kim Donahue, Maureen and Nick Madigan, Karima Hunter, Marion Grant with Don Malet, Angela and Bill Cord, and Laura Cox, for their support.
The following morning Lane’s lecture presentation, “Of the People: Folk Art in America,” unfolded to an appreciative crowd gathered in a Newport Beach theater to learn about a unique aspect of folk art in America.
To learn more about the Decorative Arts Society, and its charitable outreach, as well as upcoming lectures and events, visit decorativeartssociety.net.
B.W. COOK is editor of the Bay Window, the official publication of the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach.