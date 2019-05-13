The Crowd: City of Hope plans to expand with Irvine campus

More than 600 guests in black tie joined together in applauding the announcement of the City of Hope expansion. In the crowd were Jim and Kelly Mazzo, Art Kazarian, Brett Park, Hensel Phelps, Tom and Mayumi Adams, Doug Freeman and City of Hope President and CEO Robert Stone. Honors of the evening went to Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of FivePoint, with the Frank DiBella Humanitarian Award and Dr. Hazem Chehabi, with the Champion for Hope Award. The evening was emceed by Jann Carl, with entertainment by Matt Mauser and the Pete Jacobs Big Band.