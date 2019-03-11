The Crowd: Newport Beach Foundation prepares the next generation to lead

There is a generational changing of the guard in the world of social action. Over the last decade, the amazing men and women who came into their own in the years following World War II embraced a new American model that included all members of society. Business men and women of the “Greatest Generation,” followed by their children, the Baby Boomers, got involved in all aspects of social welfare with the intent of raising up every level of American society.
Nonprofit charitable organizations were established and grew exponentially. Over the last half century they have become vital institutions, assisting the needs of the nation. As we approach 2020, many of the pioneers who transformed the world of nonprofit support are stepping down from positions of leadership. Will young Americans from the “Generation X” and the “Millennial” crowds embrace the legacy and take it forward?
Recently, the Newport Beach Foundation addressed this subject during a confab at the Balboa Bay Resort created to celebrate future leadership and community organization. The Newport Beach Foundation, chaired by Joseph Stapleton, is a nonprofit philanthropic organization strengthening current and future community leadership through education, research and advocacy. Stapleton’s goal is to inspire the new breed of activism in the younger generations — making a connection between their personal goals, the quality of their family lives and the overall importance of a strong community connection.
“There is a generational divide between those who have created the legacy of Newport Beach and the next generation whose time is approaching to step up and serve,” Stapleton said. “It is our goal to give them a pathway and platform to build upon.”
To this end, Stapleton has adapted a platform known as the “Distinguished Citizen Program,” or DCP, originally created by former Newport Beach City Manger Homer Bludau. The program recognizes “Citizens of the Year” as role models meant to inspire others to take action and participate in community involvement.
A recent foundation gathering at the resort honored the The Literacy Project led by Sue Grant. The nonprofit literacy program is dedicated to helping children become self-sufficient, productive and contributing members of our society. In addition, the DCP program welcomed some 16 presenters from both the city of Newport Beach and a cross section of local business owners and professionals who have participated in and graduated from the DCP educational series. The four-week session connects individuals through activities and seminars with Newport Beach city leaders.
“This program isn’t only for the politico,” recent DCP program graduate Niki Stoller said. “It’s also for the people who want to come together and get involved to make Newport Beach better for our next generation.”
