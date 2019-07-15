Don’t focus on college rankings lists, which are misleading and easily manipulated by colleges

We have seen so much of the bad. We have observed too many parents who talk for their children and kids who have no opinions, parents who are inflexible and kids who shy away from them, parents who get too caught up in the name-brand schools and kids who are unable to find the best fit. We have seen the consequences when parents behave swell-headed, bragging about the status that comes when their child attends a highly ranked school and appearing disappointed when their child attends a less well-known school.