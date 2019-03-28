Labor union is attempting to block development that would benefit low-income residents

I am hopeful when this matter is before them, our City Council members see right through these shady actions of the Carpenters Union and will vote to support the project. As we’ve all read, our neighbor to the north, Huntington Beach, has been sued by Gov. Gavin Newsom for not implementing affordable housing. Here in Newport Beach, we have approved a project that actually increases the city’s stock of low and very low income units by 23%, yet there are those who threaten to impede responsible and affordable growth.