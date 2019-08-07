Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Los Amigos’ Vidalia Abarca, Cassidy Abad earn top CIF girls’ soccer honors

Vidalia Abarca
Los Amigos’ Vidalia Abarca earned CIF Southern Section Division 5 Player of the Year honors after helping the Lobos win the CIF Southern Section title.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Aug. 7, 2019
7:09 PM
Los Amigos High senior forward Vidalia Abarca earned CIF Southern Section Division 5 Player of the Year honors after helping the Lobos win their first CIF girls’ soccer title in the 2018-19 season.

Los Amigos coach Cassidy Abad was the Division 5 Player of the Year.

Ten other local players earned All-CIF honors, including Newport Harbor senior midfielder Emily Johnson and Corona del Mar junior forward Megan Chelf in Division 1. Estancia junior forward Desiree Mendoza was a Division 4 selection.

Los Amigos senior defender Mya Rodriguez and junior midfielder Jennifer Rincon were Division 5 selections, as were Costa Mesa senior forward Rayleen Chavez, junior forward Natalia Guzman and freshman defender Daisy Carrillo. Sage Hill sophomore midfelder Lexi Van Den Bosch also earned Division 5 honors.

Pacifica Christian Orange County senior midfielder Sadie Hill was a Division 6 selection.

Abarca scored an area-best 37 goals for Los Amigos (18-4-2), which won the Garden Grove League and ended up beating Pasadena Westridge 0-0 (4-1 in penalty kicks) in the Division 5 title match. Abarca, the Garden Grove League MVP, is bound for Cal State San Bernardino.

Johnson, the Daily Pilot Dream Team Player of the Year, helped Newport Harbor (18-3-6) win the Wave League, its first league title since the 1985-86 season, and advance to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Johnson, bound for UC Santa Barbara, finished with six goals and 10 assists.

Chelf, a University of Arizona commit, scored a CdM single-season record 22 goals and had eight assists. The Surf League Most Outstanding Offensive Player, Chelf helped the Sea Kings (13-4-4) finish second in the Surf League and qualify for the Division 1 playoffs, where they lost 3-2 at Troy in the first round.

Mendoza, the Orange Coast League MVP, scored 22 of her 28 goals in league play for Estancia (9-9-1), which finished second in league and beat Lynwood 2-1 in a CIF Southern Section Division 4 wild-card match before losing 2-1 at Hemet in the first round.

Chavez, Guzman and Carrillo were each key pieces for Costa Mesa (19-3-4), which won its first Orange Coast League title since the 2008-09 season. The Mustangs (19-3-4) advanced to the Division 5 semifinals, just their second semifinal berth in program history, before falling 1-0 to Westridge.

Van Den Bosch helped Sage Hill (7-3-3) finish second in the San Joaquin League and advance to the second round of the Division 5 playoffs, losing 1-0 at Katella in overtime.

Hill had a team-best 22 goals and six assists for Pacifica Christian (16-4), the third-place team in the San Joaquin League that lost at the Archer School of Los Angeles 2-2 (3-1 on penalty kicks) in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs. Hill is bound for Westmont College.

Daily Pilot Staff
