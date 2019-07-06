Daily Pilot Girls' Soccer Dream Team: Emily Johnson sparked big rise from Newport Harbor

“Her sophomore season, she kind of beat everybody with athleticism, technical skill, speed,” third-year Newport Harbor coach Justin Schroeder said. “By the time she got to her senior year, she was a much more heady player, more cerebral tactically, so much more advanced than the other players. You saw her develop into a complete player her senior year. Her stats weren’t overwhelming, but I would be shocked if I didn’t go back and see her as part of almost every single goal that we [scored] this year. We played her fairly far behind the ball, and she kind of just found ways to be effective all over the field.”