Huntington Beach’s Josh Hahn is Surf League baseball MVP

Huntington Beach High senior Josh Hahn earned Surf League baseball MVP honors after helping the Oilers win the inaugural league title.

Edison sophomore right-handed pitcher Caden Aoki was the league’s Pitcher of the Year.

First-team selections included Huntington Beach junior outfielder Jag Burden, senior shortstop Cole Minato and senior second baseman Brett Barrera. Edison senior first baseman Blake Morton and senior outfielder Garrett Runyan were also first-team selections, as was Fountain Valley junior outfielder Cole Wentz.

Hahn helped the Oilers (25-7, 8-1 in league) win their third straight league title overall, and advance to the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs before losing 6-2 to Studio City Harvard-Westlake. The UCLA-bound left-handed pitcher finished 5-1 with a program-record 0.64 earned-run average and three saves. Hahn also hit .376 with nine home runs and 23 runs batted in, the nine home runs tying him for third in the Oilers’ single-season annals.

Aoki finished 6-1 with a 1.16 ERA for Edison (17-15, 4-5), striking out 41 batters in 54 innings. He helped the Chargers finish second in the league and advance to the Division 1 playoffs, where they lost 4-0 at Yucaipa in the first round.

Fountain Valley finished 8-17 overall and 2-7 in the league for last place, failing to make the Division 2 playoffs.

Second-team selections included Huntington Beach senior Edward Pelc and junior Jake Vogel, Edison senior Hunter Baclig and sophomore Kannon Morgan, as well as Fountain Valley junior Sebastian Murillo, senior Jackson Ouellette and junior Connor Bennett.

