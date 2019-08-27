7 locals earn All-CIF Southern Section honors in baseball

Seven local high school baseball players earned All-CIF Southern Section honors in their respective divisions following the spring season.

Huntington Beach senior Josh Hahn was an All-CIF selection in Division 1, while Newport Harbor senior John Olmstead, Ocean View senior Gavin Kennedy and Marina junior Rocco Peppi all made it in Division 3.

Costa Mesa seniors Cameron Chapman and Miguel Rodriguez, as well as Los Amigos senior Elias Delgadillo, were All-CIF selections in Division 6.

Hahn, a left-handed pitcher and first baseman bound for UCLA, hit .376 with nine home runs, 33 runs batted in and 23 runs scored for Huntington Beach. He was also 5-1 with a program-record 0.64 earned-run average and three saves, helping the Oilers (25-7) win the Surf League and advance to the Division semifinals before losing 6-2 to Studio City Harvard-Westlake.

Olmstead, a shortstop bound for USC, hit .345 for Newport Harbor (16-10). He had team-best totals of seven home runs and 22 RBIs.

Kennedy, a right-handed pitcher bound for Cal State Fullerton, helped Ocean View (24-11) win its second straight Golden West League title and advance to the quarterfinals of the Division 3 playoffs before losing 2-1 in 11 innings at La Cañada. Kennedy finished 9-2 with a 1.09 ERA, and 82 strikeouts in 77 innings.

Peppi hit .450 for the Vikings (19-11), with 15 RBIs, 10 doubles and 19 runs scored. He struck out just three times in 114 plate appearances, helping Marina win the Wave League and advance to the Division 3 playoffs, where the Vikings lost 3-1 to San Juan Hills in the first round.

Chapman, a right-handed pitcher and infielder, and Rodriguez, a catcher, helped Costa Mesa (16-12) advance to the Division 6 title game. The Mustangs, making their first CIF title game appearance since 1962, lost 9-7 to Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep.

Chapman, bound for Vanguard University, won each of Costa Mesa’s four CIF victories. He also hit .403 with 15 RBIs and a team-best 25 runs scored. Rodriguez, headed for Irvine Valley College, hit .403 with a home run and 15 RBIs.

Delgadillo, a catcher, hit a team-best .432 for Los Amigos (7-16). He had a team-best five home runs and 20 RBIs.

