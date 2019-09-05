Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Week 2 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Aliso Niguel

Newport Harbor quarterback Cole Lavin is wrapped up by Huntington’s John Gosney during Sunset League
Newport Harbor quarterback Cole Lavin, shown trying to escape pressure against Huntington Beach on Sept. 28, 2018, has thrown four touchdown passes in two wins this season.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Matt Szabo Staff Writer 
Sep. 5, 2019
5:30 PM
Share

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Aliso Niguel High

Key Sailors: Jr. QB Cole Lavin (32 of 50 passing for 443 yards, four TDs and two INTs); Jr. RB Justin McCoy (33 carries for 162 yards and two TDs); Sr. LB Johnny Brigandi; Sr. WR Aidan Goltz

Key Wolverines: Sr. QB Kyle Kyckelhahn (38 of 59 passing for 596 yards, eight TDs and no INTs); Sr. WR/LB Caleb Peterson (14 catches for 240 yards and four TDs; 10 tackles, two sacks); Sr. LB Kyle Thomas (15 tackles, four tackles for a loss)

Breakdown: Newport Harbor, which is 2-0 for the first time since 2016, travels to play another 2-0 team in Aliso Niguel … The Sailors, ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 9, are coming off an impressive 31-28 win at Aptos of the Central Coast Section last week … Lavin threw touchdown passes to Jake Keliikoa and Austin Muro in the fourth quarter to rally Newport Harbor … A win Friday and Newport Harbor would match its win total from all of last season, as well as earn its first 3-0 start since 2010 … Aliso Niguel, ranked No. 5 in Division 8, used a 23-yard touchdown pass from Kyckelhahn to Peterson as time expired in the fourth quarter, then a two-point conversion pass to Colby Routh for a 36-35 win over Sunny Hills … The Wolverines were 10-2 last season and advanced to the Division 9 quarterfinals before losing to Garden Grove.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

SportsNewport Beach Sports
Matt Szabo
Follow Us
Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614
More on this Subject
Advertisement