Week 2 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Aliso Niguel

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Aliso Niguel High

Key Sailors: Jr. QB Cole Lavin (32 of 50 passing for 443 yards, four TDs and two INTs); Jr. RB Justin McCoy (33 carries for 162 yards and two TDs); Sr. LB Johnny Brigandi; Sr. WR Aidan Goltz

Key Wolverines: Sr. QB Kyle Kyckelhahn (38 of 59 passing for 596 yards, eight TDs and no INTs); Sr. WR/LB Caleb Peterson (14 catches for 240 yards and four TDs; 10 tackles, two sacks); Sr. LB Kyle Thomas (15 tackles, four tackles for a loss)

Breakdown: Newport Harbor, which is 2-0 for the first time since 2016, travels to play another 2-0 team in Aliso Niguel … The Sailors, ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 9, are coming off an impressive 31-28 win at Aptos of the Central Coast Section last week … Lavin threw touchdown passes to Jake Keliikoa and Austin Muro in the fourth quarter to rally Newport Harbor … A win Friday and Newport Harbor would match its win total from all of last season, as well as earn its first 3-0 start since 2010 … Aliso Niguel, ranked No. 5 in Division 8, used a 23-yard touchdown pass from Kyckelhahn to Peterson as time expired in the fourth quarter, then a two-point conversion pass to Colby Routh for a 36-35 win over Sunny Hills … The Wolverines were 10-2 last season and advanced to the Division 9 quarterfinals before losing to Garden Grove.

