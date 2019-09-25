Week 5 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. San Clemente

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Newport Harbor High

Key Sea Kings: Sr. QB Ethan Garbers (86 of 131 passing for 1,376 yards, 20 TDs and two INTs; 13 carries for 52 yards); Sr. WR/SS John Humphreys (27 catches for 493 yards and seven TDs); Sr. WR/FS Bradley Schlom (31 catches for 417 yards and seven TDs; 137 kick return yards; 70 punt return yards)

Key Tritons: Sr. WR/OLB Trey Torticill; Sr. QB Nick Billoups; Sr. WR/FS Preston Rex

Breakdown: The Sea Kings (4-0) host the Tritons (5-0) on Thursday in a battle of Orange County powers to close out nonleague play … Last season, CdM defeated San Clemente 21-20 on the road … CdM, ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll, has yet to play in a game decided by a single score. The Washington-bound Garbers has committed just two turnovers through four games, with both of those coming in a 42-14 win at Mountain View St. Francis … Schlom, a speedster who also returns kicks, has had at least 95 receiving yards in every game, including a pair of three-touchdown performances to begin the season … Defense played a big role in San Clemente overcoming a 14-point deficit in a 28-21 comeback victory over Edison last week. The Tritons have now secured 17 turnovers on defense this year.

