Sports

Week 5 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. San Clemente

tn-dpt-sp-nb-cdm-football-lakewood-20190913-4.jpg
Corona del Mar quarterback Ethan Garbers throws a pass against Lakewood in a nonleague game at Newport Harbor High on Sept. 13.
(Tim Berger / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Sep. 25, 2019
3:16 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Newport Harbor High

Key Sea Kings: Sr. QB Ethan Garbers (86 of 131 passing for 1,376 yards, 20 TDs and two INTs; 13 carries for 52 yards); Sr. WR/SS John Humphreys (27 catches for 493 yards and seven TDs); Sr. WR/FS Bradley Schlom (31 catches for 417 yards and seven TDs; 137 kick return yards; 70 punt return yards)

Key Tritons: Sr. WR/OLB Trey Torticill; Sr. QB Nick Billoups; Sr. WR/FS Preston Rex

Breakdown: The Sea Kings (4-0) host the Tritons (5-0) on Thursday in a battle of Orange County powers to close out nonleague play … Last season, CdM defeated San Clemente 21-20 on the road … CdM, ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll, has yet to play in a game decided by a single score. The Washington-bound Garbers has committed just two turnovers through four games, with both of those coming in a 42-14 win at Mountain View St. Francis … Schlom, a speedster who also returns kicks, has had at least 95 receiving yards in every game, including a pair of three-touchdown performances to begin the season … Defense played a big role in San Clemente overcoming a 14-point deficit in a 28-21 comeback victory over Edison last week. The Tritons have now secured 17 turnovers on defense this year.

Andrew Turner
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
