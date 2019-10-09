Week 7 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Saddleback

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Costa Mesa High

Key Eagles: Jr. RB Beto Sotomayor (92 carries for 364 yards); Sr. LB/FB Mario Mondragon (15 carries for 68 yards and two TDs); Sr. MLB/FB Gannon Griffin; So. QB Cameron Knickerbocker (41 of 84 passing for 387 yards, one TD and five INTs)

Key Roadrunners: Sr. RB/MLB Henry Santay; Jr. WR/CB Vincent Resendez; Sr. RB/WR Kevin Rosales

Breakdown: Estancia hosts Saddleback in an Orange Coast League game, as the Eagles (1-5, 0-1 in league) play at Costa Mesa High for the first time this season ... Both teams are trying to snap losing streaks. Estancia has lost four straight games and Saddleback (1-5, 0-1) has lost five in a row ... Estancia fell 24-14 to Calvary Chapel in its league opener last week, squandering a 14-8 halftime lead ... Coach Mike Bargas said that junior quarterback Kyle Blinn (concussion), out since the season opener against Loara on Aug. 29, has been cleared to return this week. Bargas said that Knickerbocker, who has started the Eagles’ last five games, could continue to start at quarterback, though he was sick on Tuesday and did not practice ... Saddleback lost 49-14 to Orange in its league opener and has not scored more than 16 points in a game since opening the season with a 27-13 win over Century ... Estancia beat Saddleback 35-6 last season and is 7-2 against the Roadrunners since they came into the Orange Coast League in 2010.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.