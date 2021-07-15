Sports

California surfer Kolohe Andino gets ready to head to Tokyo for the Summer Games

Kolohe Andino maneuvers on a small wave
Surfer Kolohe Andino practices his moves Tuesday during last-minute training at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach before heading to the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. Schaben
Los Angeles Times
Next stop, Tokyo.

San Clemente surfer and Team USA member Kolohe Andino got in some last-minute practice Tuesday before heading to the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games for the debut of surfing.

Andino’s father, Dino Andino, a former pro surfer, and U.S. Olympic coach Brett Simpson were on hand for the training session. It was Andino’s last practice before heading to Japan on Wednesday.

Andino and John John Florence of Hawaii will make up the U.S. men’s team. Another San Clemente surfer, Caroline Marks, and Carissa Moore of Hawaii form the U.S. women’s team.

Kolohe Andino, left, poses for a photo with a young fan at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
Kolohe Andino, left, poses for a photo with a young fan while getting in some last-minute Olympic training at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Kolohe Andino does a backside snap on a small wave at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
Kolohe Andino does a backside snap while getting in some last-minute Olympic training at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Team U.S.A. coach Brett Simpson congratulates Kolohe Andino on a good training session at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
Team U.S.A. coach Brett Simpson, center, congratulates Kolohe Andino on a good training session at Bolsa Chica State Beach. Andino’s father, Dino Andino, is seated on the left.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Kolohe Andino, left, paddles out at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach.
Kolohe Andino, left, paddles out during last-minute training session at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Kolohe Andino, from left, talks to Brett Simpson and Dino Andino at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
Surfer Kolohe Andino, from left, talks to his U.S. Olympic coach, Brett Simpson, and his father, Dino Andino, at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.