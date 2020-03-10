Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Photography

Advertisement

Latest

California

Deaths keep coming at one L.A. hospital as workers weep

MISSION HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 31: Registered Nurse April McFarland, left, and Registered Nurse Tiffany Robbins, place a body inside a white bag and zip it closed. Three people passed way this morning on this one hallway in the covid ICU of complication of covid at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Mission Hills, CA. According to the 11 Providence Hospitals they have 1560 patients with Covid, 65 awaiting results this morning. Providence has 11 hospitals in Los Angeles, Orange County and the high desert area of San Bernardino. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
California

Deaths keep coming at one L.A. hospital as workers weep

Marwa Kilani, a palliative care physician at a Mission Hills hospital, has to take care of her own emotional well-being while also being a source of support for colleagues, patients and patients’ families as the toll of COVID-19 worsens.

More Coverage

Tracking the coronavirus in California
Noticias en español

California

Photos: Despite a canceled Rose Parade, the faithful still cruise the route

Pasadena, CA - January 01: First time since 1945, the Rose Parade in Pasadena has been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Jim Safford stops by to take a photo of deserted Colorado Blvd. on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Pasadena, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Photos: Despite a canceled Rose Parade, the faithful still cruise the route

classic cars, rose parade, sunset,

More Coverage

Missing the Rose Parade, right down to the pool of spit

Sports

A wrestling event that plays it safe -- at least for the fans

San Diego, CA, Saturday, May 23, 2020 - Dirty Ron McDonald and Guy Cool. F.I.S.T. Combat produces a parking lot pro wrestling event to a handful of spectators and a livestream audience in an attempt to honor Covid-19 health code restrictions. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Sports

A wrestling event that plays it safe -- at least for the fans

As the first wave of Covid-19 infections spread throughout the country, a San Diego-based pro wrestling club known as FIST Combat held a series of “drive-in” events.

Food

One restaurant’s struggle to survive during COVID: ‘Despite all the barriers, we’re pushing ahead’

Pasadena, CA, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 - Bone Kettle owner, Eric Tjahyadi, third from left, joins a train of staffers in the nightly drill of moving tables from the street to inside the restaurant. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)

Food

One restaurant’s struggle to survive during COVID: ‘Despite all the barriers, we’re pushing ahead’

Eric Tjahyadi, his brother and chef Erwin Tjahyadi, and their father, Tjhing Sen, have learned a few things about switching it up in the last few months.

California

This is 2020: A visual journey through a historic year

"2020" with images of the year flashing over it

California

This is 2020: A visual journey through a historic year

The Los Angeles Times takes you on a visual journey through a year in California that’s impossible to sum up in just words. Use this opportunity to recall how much we really lived through in the shadow of a deadly virus — and how it all felt.

COVID-19 Pandemic

California

Fires

Entertainment & Arts

Fires