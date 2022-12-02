High School Roundup: Sage Hill’s Emily Eadie hits scoring milestone in win

The Sage Hill School girls’ basketball team defeated Spring Valley Mt. Miguel 60-43 on Thursday in the Sweet 16 Invitational at La Jolla Country Day School.

Junior forward Emily Eadie surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for her prep career. She scored 11 points to go with 12 rebounds and six assists in the contest.

Junior wing Kat Righeimer had a team-high 19 points, adding nine rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals for Sage Hill (5-1).

Junior center Annabelle Spotts contributed 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Freshman guard Amalia Holguin also had seven points and two steals.

Edison 54, El Toro 52: Junior forward Mia Cassel scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead layup with seven seconds left, as Edison rallied for a nonleague victory on the road on Thursday night.

Cassel had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Edison, which trailed 41-34 after three quarters. Senior guard Bailey Chang and freshman forward Taylor Savage each hit key three-pointers in the final period.

Savage matched Cassel with 13 points in the game, adding eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Katie Takushi handed out four assists for Edison (4-3).

Buena Park 69, Fountain Valley 48: Freshman Sophie Hsieh scored 13 points, but the Barons fell to the Coyotes in a nonleague game on Thursday at home.

Junior Melody Nishi scored nine points, and sophomore Karley Waite added seven points for Fountain Valley (2-5).

