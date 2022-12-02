Advertisement
High School Roundup: Sage Hill’s Emily Eadie hits scoring milestone in win

Sage Hill's Emily Eadie, left, seen against Corona Santiago on March 8, eclipsed 1,000 career points on Thursday.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
The Sage Hill School girls’ basketball team defeated Spring Valley Mt. Miguel 60-43 on Thursday in the Sweet 16 Invitational at La Jolla Country Day School.

Junior forward Emily Eadie surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for her prep career. She scored 11 points to go with 12 rebounds and six assists in the contest.

Junior wing Kat Righeimer had a team-high 19 points, adding nine rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals for Sage Hill (5-1).

Junior center Annabelle Spotts contributed 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Freshman guard Amalia Holguin also had seven points and two steals.

Edison 54, El Toro 52: Junior forward Mia Cassel scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead layup with seven seconds left, as Edison rallied for a nonleague victory on the road on Thursday night.

Cassel had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Edison, which trailed 41-34 after three quarters. Senior guard Bailey Chang and freshman forward Taylor Savage each hit key three-pointers in the final period.

Savage matched Cassel with 13 points in the game, adding eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Katie Takushi handed out four assists for Edison (4-3).

Buena Park 69, Fountain Valley 48: Freshman Sophie Hsieh scored 13 points, but the Barons fell to the Coyotes in a nonleague game on Thursday at home.

Junior Melody Nishi scored nine points, and sophomore Karley Waite added seven points for Fountain Valley (2-5).

Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

