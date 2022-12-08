Advertisement
High School Roundup: Edison boys’ basketball advances to CdM Beach Bash semifinals

Edison's Dylan Hugues battles for a rebound against Crean Lutheran's Patrick Miranda during the Corona del Mar Beach Bash.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Matt Szabo
Andrew Turner
Dylan Hugues scored 16 points as the Edison High boys’ basketball team earned a 63-54 win over Crean Lutheran on Wednesday night in a CdM Beach Bash tournament quarterfinal game at Corona del Mar High.

Kaz Hampton added 13 points for Edison (5-3), and Tucker Tripp scored 10 points as the Chargers picked up their third straight win.

Edison's Kaz Hampton takes a shot over Crean Lutheran's Kaiden Bailey in the Corona del Mar Beach Bash on Wednesday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Crean Lutheran fell to 3-2 overall.

Edison will play the winner of Thursday night’s quarterfinal game between Pacifica Christian Orange County and JSerra in the Beach Bash semifinals on Friday at 8 p.m. at CdM.

Edison's Garin Takushi drives to the hoop against Crean Lutheran's Patrick Miranda during the Corona del Mar Beach Bash.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Pacifica Christian Orange County 75, Portola 36: EJ Spillman led the Tritons with 14 points in their blowout victory Wednesday night at the CdM Beach Bash.

Tanner Deal scored 13 points for Pacifica Christian (5-1), ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2A poll. Parker Strauss notched 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Corona del Mar's Ilan Agranovich drives the lane against a Churchie defender during the CdM Beach Bash on Wednesday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar 64, Churchie (Australia) B 40: Ilan Agranovich and Takeshi Chang each scored 10 points to lead the Sea Kings in a CdM Beach Bash consolation game Wednesday.

Jackson Harlan added seven points for CdM (5-2), ranked No. 9 in Division 3AA.

CdM plays Foothill in a consolation semifinal game Thursday.

Corona del Mar's Everett Welton drives to the hoop against a Churchie defender during the CdM Beach Bash on Wednesday.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Newport Harbor 83, Churchie (Australia) A 49: Dash Bastido paced the Sailors with 20 points in Wednesday’s CdM Beach Bash consolation game.

The Sailors (8-3), ranked No. 3 in Division 3A, play Sage Hill in a consolation semifinal game Thursday.

Fountain Valley 64, Sonora 63: The Barons improved to 4-3 overall with a win over the host Raiders on Wednesday in the Sonora Tournament.

Fountain Valley was coming off a one-point defeat to Canyon, 51-50, in its tournament opener on Tuesday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Fountain Valley 52, Whittier Christian 37: Karley Waite had a team-high 17 points to lead the Barons to a win in their opening game of the Norwalk-John Glenn Tournament on Wednesday night.

Sophie Hsieh added 11 points for Fountain Valley (3-5).

BOYS’ SOCCER

Edison 2, Anaheim 0: The host Chargers received goals from Brady Powell and Trevor Dodge on Wednesday in a nonleague game.

Edison (2-1) lines up against Canyon on Friday at home.

::

Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614

Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

