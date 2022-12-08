High School Roundup: Edison boys’ basketball advances to CdM Beach Bash semifinals

Dylan Hugues scored 16 points as the Edison High boys’ basketball team earned a 63-54 win over Crean Lutheran on Wednesday night in a CdM Beach Bash tournament quarterfinal game at Corona del Mar High.

Kaz Hampton added 13 points for Edison (5-3), and Tucker Tripp scored 10 points as the Chargers picked up their third straight win.

Edison’s Kaz Hampton takes a shot over Crean Lutheran’s Kaiden Bailey in the Corona del Mar Beach Bash on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Crean Lutheran fell to 3-2 overall.

Edison will play the winner of Thursday night’s quarterfinal game between Pacifica Christian Orange County and JSerra in the Beach Bash semifinals on Friday at 8 p.m. at CdM.

Edison’s Garin Takushi drives to the hoop against Crean Lutheran’s Patrick Miranda during the Corona del Mar Beach Bash on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Pacifica Christian Orange County 75, Portola 36: EJ Spillman led the Tritons with 14 points in their blowout victory Wednesday night at the CdM Beach Bash.

Tanner Deal scored 13 points for Pacifica Christian (5-1), ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2A poll. Parker Strauss notched 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Corona del Mar’s Ilan Agranovich drives the lane against a Churchie defender during the CdM Beach Bash on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar 64, Churchie (Australia) B 40: Ilan Agranovich and Takeshi Chang each scored 10 points to lead the Sea Kings in a CdM Beach Bash consolation game Wednesday.

Jackson Harlan added seven points for CdM (5-2), ranked No. 9 in Division 3AA.

CdM plays Foothill in a consolation semifinal game Thursday.

Corona del Mar’s Everett Welton drives to the hoop against a Churchie defender during the CdM Beach Bash on Wednesday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Newport Harbor 83, Churchie (Australia) A 49: Dash Bastido paced the Sailors with 20 points in Wednesday’s CdM Beach Bash consolation game.

The Sailors (8-3), ranked No. 3 in Division 3A, play Sage Hill in a consolation semifinal game Thursday.

Fountain Valley 64, Sonora 63: The Barons improved to 4-3 overall with a win over the host Raiders on Wednesday in the Sonora Tournament.

Fountain Valley was coming off a one-point defeat to Canyon, 51-50, in its tournament opener on Tuesday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Fountain Valley 52, Whittier Christian 37: Karley Waite had a team-high 17 points to lead the Barons to a win in their opening game of the Norwalk-John Glenn Tournament on Wednesday night.

Sophie Hsieh added 11 points for Fountain Valley (3-5).

BOYS’ SOCCER

Edison 2, Anaheim 0: The host Chargers received goals from Brady Powell and Trevor Dodge on Wednesday in a nonleague game.

Edison (2-1) lines up against Canyon on Friday at home.

