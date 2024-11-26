Controversy emerges over football official penalties in Southern Section, City Section

When you get two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in a high school football game, you are suspended for the next game — unless the official rescinds the call.

On Tuesday, it was learned the officials refused to rescind two celebration penalties called against Edison running back Julius Gillick last week after he scored six touchdowns against Vista Murrieta, making him ineligible to play against Simi Valley on Friday in the Southern Section Division 3 final.

In the City Section, two Narbonne players who were ejected last week after penalties will be able to play on Friday in the City Section Open Division final against San Pedro. Before that game, the referee told everyone they had received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, meaning a second would get them ejected from the game.

Advertisement

Linebacker Mark Iheanachor and lineman Mathayus Moe received penalties and were ejected against Birmingham, but the referee never filed an ejection report with the City Section, clearing them to play on Friday in the Open Division final against San Pedro. The official indicated he did not want to prevent them from playing on Friday. Another Narbonne player who was ejected, Domo Phillips, won’t be able to play Friday.