Fountain Valley boys’ wrestling rides momentum of CIF three-peat into Masters

Fountain Valley’s Liam Qureshi wins his match in the CIF Southern Section Coastal Division individual wrestling championships at Fountain Valley High on Saturday.

Fountain Valley made quick work of the field in the CIF Southern Section Coastal Division individual wrestling championships, its third consecutive team title well in hand before the medal round.

Nine individual champions out of 11 finalists was the exclamation point that the Barons put on a momentous weekend in their home gym, propelling them into the state qualification stage.

A grand total of 13 boys’ wrestlers advanced on to the CIF Masters Meet, taking place Saturday at Sonora High. The top five finishers in each bracket — a blue and a gold division for a total of 10 in each weight class — move on to the state meet, held Feb. 27 through March 1 in Bakersfield.

Fountain Valley’s Brady Mercer wrestles Daniel Baeza of San Dimas in the 132-pound final. (James Carbone)

Hunter Jauregui, named the lower-weight MVP of the CIF finals meet after pinning his way through the 113-pound bracket, led the army of Barons to earn glory at home.

Fountain Valley claimed 13 individual Sunset League titles in claiming its 14th consecutive league championship this season. The Barons have won six team titles in the CIF individual wrestling championships since 2015, including five of the last six they have competed in.

“It means everything, but I think that we need to get back to work because not all 14 guys won,” Jauregui said. “That was our goal, definitely, and I think that we need to get back to work, and we need to win Masters this year. That was our goal. We fell short last year.”

Fountain Valley’s Liam Qureshi watches his twin brother Chris Qureshi wrestle Bishop Amat’s Benicio Thome in the 106-pound final. (James Carbone)

Twins Chris Qureshi (106) and Liam Qureshi (120) were followed by Brady Mercer (132), Niko Valenzuela (150), Mikel David Uyemora (157), Christian Stoeber (165), Rocky Windrath (175) and Primo Catalano (190) in having their hand raised in victory in the finals.

“In the [wrestling] room, it’s been hard, but it all pays out in the end,” Stoeber said.

Fountain Valley topped the team standings 372-233.5 over Lakewood Mayfair. Newport Harbor placed third with 145.5 points.

Fountain Valley’s Mikel David Uyemora wrestles Newport Harbor’s Anthony Manno in the 157-pound final. (James Carbone)

Mercer took a business-like approach in his comments after the finals.

“We’re not going to get too stoked over this,” Mercer said. “We have bigger goals, and we’re going to keep this as long as we can keep the streak going. We’re going to just keep building on it and keep this legacy going.”

It sent a jolt through the crowd when Mayfair’s Kayden Cartee pinned Khale McDonnell, the top-seeded Baron and an Oregon State commit, in the 215-pound final.

Mayfair’s Kayden Cartee celebrates after winning his match against Fountain Valley’s Khale McDonnell in the 215-pound final. (James Carbone)

“I feel like I’m a very likable person,” Cartee said of the crowd reaction. “I get that a lot.”

Jauregui said he felt McDonnell would bounce back, saying, “I’ve never met someone that works as hard as Khale.”

“Obviously, it was an expectation that he was going to win this match, and he didn’t, but I think it’s going to add more fuel to the fire,” Jauregui added. “It’s just going to be an extra thing. When he’s going on that extra rep, he needs that one last push to just give it his all, I think he’ll remember this and that’ll get him through that.”

Fountain Valley’s Khale McDonnell wrestles Mayfair’s Kayden Cartee in the 215-pound final. (James Carbone)

Newport Harbor’s Demian Pryima also won a title at 144 pounds, while Anthony Manno (157) and Asa Goff (190) were finalists for the Sailors.

“It’s crazy to think my freshman year, I started as a heavyweight,” Goff said. “I was 280 pounds. Now I’m wrestling 190. There were three freshmen on varsity — me, Ant and Demian. I always had this dream of me, Ant and Demian always being on the podiums every tournament.

“They were on varsity as freshmen because they were good. I was on it because we didn’t have a heavyweight. My record my freshman year was like 1-30. I had one win on varsity the entire year, just got beat over and over again, but I kept wrestling. Now, I feel proud that I’m able to compete on the level with these guys. I’m able to stand on the podium with them.”

Fountain Valley’s Primo Catalano wrestles Newport Harbor’s Asa Goff in the 190-pound final. (James Carbone)

Marina’s Ridge Lancaster (175), who battled back from an ankle injury to wrestle late in the season, rounded out the local finalists. He’s glad to have the season continue.

“I’m definitely excited for that,” Lancaster said. “I think that Masters will definitely be a little bit different because it’s a smaller bracket. There’s more CIF placers there, and there’s more people I haven’t seen before, but I’m definitely excited to wrestle there.”

Fountain Valley’s Rocky Windrath tries to pin Marina’s Ridge Lancaster in the 175-pound final. (James Carbone)

CIF Southern Section Coastal Division finals

At Fountain Valley High

Team Results

1. Fountain Valley 372; 2. Mayfair 233.5; 3. Newport Harbor 145.5; 4. San Dimas 144; 5. Alta Loma 126.5; 6. Warren 118; 7. Eisenhower 114.5; 8. Chaminade 109.5; 9. Alemany 96.5; 10. Los Alamitos 94; 17. Huntington Beach 75; 20. Corona del Mar 58.5; 21. Marina 57; 33. Edison 17.5

Championship Matches

106 — Chris Qureshi (Fountain Valley) dec. Benicio Thome (Bishop Amat), 7-1.

113 — Hunter Jauregui (Fountain Valley) pins Ethan Rodriguez (San Dimas), 2:46.

120 — Liam Qureshi (Fountain Valley) dec. Yousef Jubrail (Chaminade), 14-10.

126 — Micah Wegman (Calabasas) dec. Mekhi Yanthis (Los Alamitos), 8-6.

132 — Brady Mercer (Fountain Valley) pins Daniel Baeza (San Dimas), 4:47.

138 — Mathius Garza (Eisenhower) dec. Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley), 6-4.

144 — Demian Pryima (Newport Harbor) inj. Michael Kase (Chaminade)

150 — Niko Valenzuela (Fountain Valley) tech. fall Adam Salas (Los Alamitos), 16-1.

157 — Mikel David Uyemora (Fountain Valley) dec. Anthony Manno (Newport Harbor), 11-6.

165 — Christian Stoeber (Fountain Valley) tech. fall Rex Topete (South Hills), 19-4.

175 — Rocky Windrath (Fountain Valley) tech fall. Ridge Lancaster (Marina), 16-0.

190 — Primo Catalano (Fountain Valley) pins Asa Goff (Newport Harbor), 3:30.

215 — Kayden Cartee (Mayfair) pins Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley), 3:32.

285 — Jerry Carlos (Eisenhower) pins Jonathan Letona (Mayfair), 1:03.

