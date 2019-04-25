Costa Mesa baseball ends long postseason drought with win over Calvary Chapel

Calvary Chapel (11-8, 8-7), which dropped to fifth and will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2005, made it close once Chris Berry relieved struggling starter Sam Guardado with one out in the third. Berry retired 10 of 12 batters, with one baserunner reaching on an error, through the sixth as the Eagles pulled within 3-2. They had two on and the winning run at the plate in the seventh.