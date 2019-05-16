Daily Pilot Girls’ Cross-Country Dream Team: Costa Mesa’s Diane Molina shows she can contend with the best

When the Barons won the Sunset League title in 2016 with four sophomores, the potential was there for Fountain Valley to go on a league championship run like it did from 2004-2007. Fountain Valley did not simply get lucky with one class of good runners. It continued to build under Palazzo and Bivens, who are co-coaches. In the new Surf League, the Barons were dominant, placing six in the top eight en route to defeating Los Alamitos 22-53 for their third consecutive league title. Running as a pack has been a staple of the Fountain Valley program since the arrival of Palazzo four years ago. With the majority of the 2016 league championship team set to graduate this year, there was one feat that they had yet to accomplish. In the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final race at the Riverside City Cross-Country Course, the Barons were instructed to run to the best of their individual capabilities. It turned out to be enough, as Fountain Valley finished fourth to earn a trip to the state meet.