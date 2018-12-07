Jimmy Nolan steps down as Fountain Valley football coach

“I got hired like early July. I couldn’t even get enough kids to come out to practice until we got the pads on [in August],” said Nolan, who grew up in Fountain Valley and considers himself a Fountain Valley guy, even though he played football at Mater Dei, where he graduated in 1992. “Thirteen kids had transferred out. They didn’t have a head coach for several months before I got there. They had one coach [Justin Schaeffer] that came in [March], and he was so disappointed with the talent, he [resigned in May and] made a U-turn and went right back to [Murrieta Mesa], where he came from.