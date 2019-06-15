Daily Pilot Girls’ Basketball Dream Team: Katie Nguyen led resurgence for Marina

The first-year head coach got students excited about being part of the Costa Mesa program again. In the previous season, the program’s numbers dropped dramatically to just six players. Doucette restored the program to fielding multiple levels, and the varsity team had a season to remember. The Mustangs went 16-13 overall and 9-1 in the Orange Coast League. Costa Mesa shared the league title with Santa Ana, its first league championship since it won back-to-back crowns in 2007 and 2008. The Mustangs also advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA quarterfinals, reaching that round for the first time since 2007. The playoff run included a 54-49 upset of No. 2 seeded St. Margaret’s in the first round. “We started the season off 1-7, so my favorite thing was just seeing the girls start to believe in what they were capable of,” Doucette said. “Once we started winning a few games, you could just see it. The energy in practice changed, the energy getting ready for games, just everything. It just changed. They had it all over their faces, their attitudes as far as, ‘Wow, we are a good team.’ That was awesome.”