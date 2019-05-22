High School Roundup: Edison's Cole Power leads North past South in O.C. All-Star boys' volleyball match

Edison High senior libero Cole Power earned MVP honors for leading the North boys to a 26-24, 25-21, 8-15 win over the South in the Dave Mohs Memorial 42nd Orange County High School Volleyball All-Star Match at Newport Harbor High on Tuesday night.
In the girls’ match, the South beat the North 25-19, 25-20, 16-14.
The matches were to go three sets no matter what.
Below are the locals who were selected to participate in Tuesday’s All-Star matches:
BOYS NORTH
Cole Power, Edison, libero (UCLA)
Joe Karlous, Newport Harbor, setter (Pepperdine)
Jack Higgs, Newport Harbor, opposite
Ryan Schroeder, Newport Harbor, libero (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo)
Aidan Knipe, Huntington Beach, setter (Long Beach State)
James Carpenter, Edison, outside hitter (Orange Coast College)
Dayne Chalmers, Newport Harbor, outside hitter (UC Santa Barbara)
Caden Satterfield, Edison, outside hitter (Orange Coast College)
Coach: Rocky Ciarelli, Newport Harbor
BOYS SOUTH
Matt Olson, Corona del Mar, middle blocker (USC)
Adam Flood, Corona del Mar, outside hitter (USC)
Nick Alacano, Corona del Mar, opposite
Ayrton Garcia, Laguna Beach, setter (George Mason University)
Coach: Sam Stafford, Corona del Mar
GIRLS NORTH
Helen Reynolds, Ocean View, middle blocker (Irvine Valley College)
GIRLS SOUTH
Amiyah De’Long, Sage Hill, outside hitter (Stony Brook University)
Kendall Kipp, Corona del Mar, outside hitter (Stanford)
Aly Fullbright, Edison, setter (Cal State Monterey Bay)
Breck Burwell, Pacifica Christian, outside hitter
