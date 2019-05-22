DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Edison's Cole Power leads North past South in O.C. All-Star boys' volleyball match

By Daily Pilot staff
May 21, 2019 | 11:15 PM
Edison's Cole Power, pictured digging the ball against Newport Harbor on March 17, 2018, helped the North beat the South 26-24, 25-21, 8-15 in the Dave Mohs Memorial Orange County High School Volleyball All-Star Match at Newport Harbor High on Tuesday. (Drew A. Kelley)

Edison High senior libero Cole Power earned MVP honors for leading the North boys to a 26-24, 25-21, 8-15 win over the South in the Dave Mohs Memorial 42nd Orange County High School Volleyball All-Star Match at Newport Harbor High on Tuesday night.

In the girls’ match, the South beat the North 25-19, 25-20, 16-14.

The matches were to go three sets no matter what.

Below are the locals who were selected to participate in Tuesday’s All-Star matches:

BOYS NORTH

Cole Power, Edison, libero (UCLA)

Joe Karlous, Newport Harbor, setter (Pepperdine)

Jack Higgs, Newport Harbor, opposite

Ryan Schroeder, Newport Harbor, libero (Cal Poly San Luis Obispo)

Aidan Knipe, Huntington Beach, setter (Long Beach State)

James Carpenter, Edison, outside hitter (Orange Coast College)

Dayne Chalmers, Newport Harbor, outside hitter (UC Santa Barbara)

Caden Satterfield, Edison, outside hitter (Orange Coast College)

Coach: Rocky Ciarelli, Newport Harbor

BOYS SOUTH

Matt Olson, Corona del Mar, middle blocker (USC)

Adam Flood, Corona del Mar, outside hitter (USC)

Nick Alacano, Corona del Mar, opposite

Ayrton Garcia, Laguna Beach, setter (George Mason University)

Coach: Sam Stafford, Corona del Mar

GIRLS NORTH

Helen Reynolds, Ocean View, middle blocker (Irvine Valley College)

GIRLS SOUTH

Amiyah De’Long, Sage Hill, outside hitter (Stony Brook University)

Kendall Kipp, Corona del Mar, outside hitter (Stanford)

Aly Fullbright, Edison, setter (Cal State Monterey Bay)

Breck Burwell, Pacifica Christian, outside hitter

