Corona del Mar hosts first spring football showcase for college coaches

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for our kids to bump into and say hello to a coach and introduce themselves like gentlemen,” said O’Shea, who led CdM to a share of the Sunset League crown and a runner-up finish in the section playoffs last year. “And for college recruiters to see a school like CdM, which years ago [didn’t have] a potential [Football Bowl Subdivision] prospect here, [is huge].”