9 immersive experiences in Las Vegas you should book ASAP

Las Vegas, a city that markets itself as a place to play, is a natural fit for immersive experiences. And now the hard part: What is immersive?

Broadly speaking, we are defining immersive as anything that feels as if we are entering a story. It can be a show, an attraction or a cocktail bar, but the key is that there is some sort of theme throughout, so much so that nearly everywhere we look the spell is not broken.

It’s not always an exact science, of course, but the focus is less on hotels and casinos with a design motif and more on a space such as Play Playground, which dedicates itself to creating a world in which we are surrounded by full-size, physical games.

Or a theatrical production such as “Particle Ink,” in which we, as guests, become participants. Even a venue such as the Sphere can qualify, as its curving 270-degree screen — about the size of four football fields — invites us to partake in a slightly active role. We must look above and below to get a sense of the imagery before us.

Immersive entertainment asks us to lean in in some way, to feel as if we must actively engage with our surroundings to get the most out of them.

And Las Vegas, a city that prides itself on fantasy and escapism, is quickly becoming an immersive destination. These are some of our favorites.