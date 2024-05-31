Everywhere you need to eat in Vegas right now, on and off the Strip
The Las Vegas dining scene has a spicy relationship with stereotypes. It creates them, embraces them, defies them, reinvents them.
Which tropes we hold closest likely are generational. Some of us will recall the midcentury Before Times when dining in Vegas meant endless buffets, cheap steakhouses and the brown-sauced, Cognac-flamed zenith of Continental cuisine. Many more may always consider the city a satellite state for celebrity chefs.
As he did for Los Angeles in the 1980s, Wolfgang Puck shifted restaurant culture in Vegas forever by opening his second location of Spago in 1992. It took residents and visitors a few months to acclimate to the open-kitchen vibes and his sunny Cal-ltal cooking. But when the nightly receipts for goat cheese ravioli and smoked salmon pizza began to match his Beverly Hills earnings, other chefs from around the country who had become figures in the “New American” fine-dining boom tuned in. At the turn of the millennium, Vegas was for a moment the de facto destination for luxury dining in the United States.
A quarter-century later, the steady introduction of imported concepts — global chains, brand extensions for lifestyle gurus, restaurants with national name recognition — remains a fact of dining on the Strip. Fantasias and themes are baked into its amusement park nature, but with newer restaurants in recent years there are fewer attempts to “transport” diners to a corner bistro in Paris or a hidden den for Hong Kong dim sum, and that’s for the better. The world needs no more tired reinforcements of cultural clichés.
Meanwhile, during those decades of transformation along Las Vegas Boulevard, another metamorphosis was happening less than two miles away.
In 1995 businessman James Chen and two of his partners, all of whom were high school classmates in Taiwan, opened Chinatown Plaza on Spring Mountain Road. They lined the complex’s roof with Taiwanese ceramic tiles and installed a paifang inspired by Tang Dynasty architecture as a gateway entrance. Their aim was explicit: Create the plaza to serve visiting Asians and Las Vegas’ growing Asian American population.
Their ambitions gave rise to the city’s Chinatown, and now nearly two dozen shopping centers dot the surrounding landscape. They house more than 200 restaurants serving, for starters, the cuisines of China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. For Angelenos who know the glories of dining in the San Gabriel Valley, the stretches of strip malls are a familiar and promising sight.
All of which is to say: Dining in Las Vegas has never been more exciting, or more overwhelming. Which is why this guide composed of fresh on-the-ground intel will be useful.
Jenn Harris, Betty Hallock and I each spent recent days racing across the city — including to the downtown Arts District, another culinary hotbed. We texted each other angles of the Sphere from various hotel rooms and compared notes on Peking ducks (a competitive field!). We didn’t love every meal, but we came away with nearly 50 dining options at every tier that we emphatically recommend. Among them are a taco stand worth lining up for, two new but very different chophouses, sushi and soup dumpling favorites and a 20-year-old jewel box worth a once-in-a-lifetime splurge.
And yes, Wolfgang Puck has another freshly minted restaurant, this one strictly Italian. It’s very, very good. — Bill Addison
Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar at Park MGM
The draw here is a straightforward menu with a wide range of steaks of various sizes, cuts and prices, all executed at the highest level — even if, as my server tells me, “We don’t do plusses” when I try to order “rare-plus.” So be it, I’m good with rare. A Duchess cut of filet mignon is 6 ounces and priced at $56.99, and the 16-ounce filet with the bone in costs $92.99. A 32-ounce, 42-day dry-aged Porterhouse is double that. The best deal might be a recent addition to the menu of steak frites for $49.99: a sliced 10-ounce rib-eye with hand-cut fries, served with tarragon-tinged béarnaise and aioli. Definitely order the soft, fluffy, extra-thick-sliced sourdough bread with butter.
Best Friend at Park MGM
Big Dan Shanxi Taste in Chinatown
The most popular dish: biang biang mian hand-pulled noodles (No. 11 “special hot oil noodle”) — wide, ropy, supple and chewy, sauced with hot chile-flecked oil and topped with slick leaves of bok choy. You can add juicy tomato and eggs for a dollar. Wonton soup is fragrant with green herbs and dried seaweed. And the Shanxi pasta called mashi, handmade shell noodles, isn’t regularly found on Xi’an restaurant menus; here it’s served with braised lamb, homey and comforting.
Block 16 Urban Food Hall at the Cosmopolitan
I’ve eaten my way through most of the menu at Lardo, with the porchetta and Bronx Bomber sandwiches emerging as the clear standouts. The slow-roasted porchetta is cut into thick rounds of porcine glory with crisp, bacon-like edges. It’s piled onto a ciabatta roll, my least favorite sandwich bread but appropriate in this setting. It’s dressed with both a caper mayonnaise and a gremolata with arugula and Parmesan. The Bronx Bomber is a colossal cheesesteak with ribbons of shaved steak, Provolone “whiz,” shredded lettuce, roasted and pickled peppers and vinegar mayonnaise. It’s a melty meat and cheese bomb on a soft roll with enough pickles and vinegar to keep things from getting too heavy.
Near the front of the hall is Bāng Bar by Momofuku, a location of David Chang’s New York City restaurant. Choose between a rice bowl, a fold-up (a variation on the taco) and a u-wrap filled or topped with your choice of protein. The u-wrap is a blistered, tortilla-like wrap folded in half to resemble the letter “u.” It’s the most portable of the options and my usual order. I like to fill it with the spicy pork, cooked like a heavily spiced shawarma on a rotating spit behind the counter. Order a side of the pickled shishito peppers and shove them into your wrap. You can never have enough pickles, or chili crunch. The restaurant sells jars of the Momofuku chili crunch if you’re in need of a jar to bring home.
Bouchon at the Venetian Resort
Caramá by Wolfgang Puck at Mandalay Bay
Carbone at Aria Resort & Casino
Carnitas y Tortas Ahogadas Guadalajara #2
The Chef Truck at Park MGM
Chyna Club at Fontainebleau
Cipriani Las Vegas at Wynn
The lunch special at Cipriani at the Wynn is $34 for three courses, which is reasonable for Vegas. Options (subject to change) include fennel soup, mortadella with cornichons, or cucumber salad; tagliardi with veal ragù, chicken spezzatino with rice pilaf, or pan-seared branzino filet; and sorbet or meringue. One caveat: Some of these come with a supplemental fee tacked on. Reservations are a must.
District One Kitchen & Bar
Dominique Ansel at Caesars Palace
Don's Prime at Fontainebleau
The menu features prime cuts from New York’s celebrity butcher Pat LaFrieda (the meat purveyor of choice for restaurants from Eleven Madison Park to Shake Shack) and grass-fed and grass-finished American Wagyu from Cross Creek Ranch in Colorado, as well as a few options from Japan. Many of these are displayed in a wall of refrigerated dry-aging cases. And if you’re going the surf ’n’ turf route, this is the place to do it, with plateaux of raw or roasted seafood.
Through the summer, Don’s Prime is offering a three-course menu from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday for $85 per person, which includes your choice of shrimp cocktail, a classic Caesar salad or wedge; a 6-ounce filet mignon, roasted half chicken or seared King salmon; and cheesecake for dessert. In the world of Vegas steaks, this is one of the best deals around, especially considering a steak and salad might otherwise cost you a couple hundred dollars.
Double Zero Pie & Pub in Chinatown
Eat Your Heart Out at Durango Resort and Casino
After poke, walk across the casino to the pastry case at Summer House, a Chicago-originated restaurant that promises Southern California vibes. The apple oatmeal cookie is a cross between apple pie and your favorite oatmeal cookie, full of buttery oats and studded with chunks of soft apples. If your sweet tooth leans more toward crispy rice treats or brownies, you’ll find those too.
Esther's Kitchen
Good Pie in Downtown Las Vegas
HaSalon at the Venetian Resort
Eyal Shani‘s restaurant at the Venetian Resort is designed to be a party every evening, with patrons dancing throughout the dining room, and sometimes on the actual tables. The overall atmosphere of revelry is meant to mimic the vibrant nightlife in Tel Aviv, where Shani opened the first HaSalon in 2008. There’s plenty to keep you occupied through dinner, but the most compelling part of HaSalon is still the food. The Terrifying Hammer is showered in lemon zest and drizzled with good olive oil. It’s served on the paper it was pounded on, with each diner taking turns scraping the meat off the table. The Moulin Rouge beet tortellini are tender pillows of pasta bulging with tender diced beets. Black and red onyx marble figs harvested from the Palazzo gardens are meticulously arranged on a plate so that they just overlap, accompanied by a wedge of Humboldt Fog and a slice of honeycomb. It’s food meant to be shared in the lulls between impromptu dance parties and pounding your Wagyu.
Ito and Bar Ito at Fontainebleau
For those working with a tighter budget and time frame, the hand rolls at sister restaurant Bar Ito in the Promenade food hall area of the hotel are excellent. The $14 Tekka bowl is a mound of sushi rice with fresh bluefin tuna, otoro tartare, avocado and shiso splayed over the top. It’s probably the best, most extravagant meal you can buy for less than $20 on the Strip.
Joël Robuchon at MGM Grand
Las Vegas is more than ever a playground for the wealthy, but nearly 20 years into its run, no restaurant has surpassed the sumptuousness and the expense of Joël Robuchon. Draped in regal purples, with a wall of living plants to freshen the air, the dining room exists in a world unto itself. The 12-course degustation menu — led by homegrown talent Eleazar Villanueva, who has worked at the restaurant since 2016 and learned from Robuchon before his death in 2018 — costs $525 per person, with truncated dinner options that cost between $235 and $335. There are plates of Ossetra caviar arranged over crab suspended in crustacean gelée and arranged with painstaking, sculptural dots of cauliflower purée. There are impeccable carts for incredible bread, for ripe cheeses, for selecting fresh herbs to be snipped and steeped for a stomach-settling tisane and, as the evening’s finale, for 30 varieties of mignardises (bite-size desserts). Wine pairings home in on mind-opening boutique vintners. I hadn’t dined at Joël Robuchon since 2006, and I was shocked to feel a growing déjà vu with my server: Most of the front-of-house staff has remained since the restaurant’s inception, and I’m pretty sure he also guided my meal all those years ago.
American dining, like so many aspects of our culture, has changed profoundly since then. But for an ultra-special occasion centered on supreme hospitality, Robuchon remains a timeless pleasure.
Kaiseki Yuzu in Chinatown
Lamaii in Chinatown
LPM Restaurant & Bar at the Cosmopolitan
Lotus of Siam
I’m looking forward to visiting the new, bigger location back on Sahara Avenue, which is scheduled to open later this year.
Miznon at the Venetian Resort
The pita sandwich menu is divided into Vegetable Creatures, with options including cauliflower, falafel and wild mushrooms; Grass-Fed Cow, Lamb and Chicken, featuring chicken schnitzel, lamb kebab and seared brisket called “candy steak”; and a single choice under the title Ocean Creatures, “fish ’n’ chips” of branzino with potato. Plates include “the original world famous baby cauliflower,” which is probably a requisite side order: a whole head steamed and then roasted with olive oil and salt, so tender you can eat the whole thing with a spoon, including the stems and leaves. It isn’t all that easy to find a stand-alone spot for a casual, delicious meal inside a casino, so take advantage of the Miznon counter inside the Venetian, directly across from Shani’s new higher-end Mediterranean restaurant HaSalon.
Mother Wolf at Fontainebleau
Mott 32 at the Venetian Resort
Parm at Aria Resort & Casino
Peter Luger Steak House at Caesars Palace
Pine Bistro in Southern Highlands
Ping Pang Pong at Gold Coast Hotel & Casino
Proper Eats Food Hall at Aria Resort & Casino
Q Bistro in Chinatown
RPM Italian at Caesars Palace
Sadelle's at the Bellagio
Seafood Spectacular at the Buffet at Wynn
Aficionados know exactly where to start: the heaps of ice piled with cracked crab legs, poached jumbo shrimp and mussels. I watch two men in front of me fill their plates completely with crab legs and a few lemon wedges, and they advise me to do the same. I scan the prime rib station, dominated by a 60-pound “steamship” cut of Wagyu beef, fatty chunks of it mounded for the taking. The sushi bar goes on and on and on. Another pile of crab legs; these are warm and next to them is a giant tureen of drawn butter. Pizzas come in various styles, thin crust to deep dish. Dauphinoise potatoes? Check. Carnitas tamales? Check. Slices of watermelon? Yes. The dessert bar is fully stocked with mousses, cheesecakes, cream puffs, miniature tarts. Can this party go on forever? We all know how the AYCE shrimp worked out for Red Lobster. Let’s buffet while we still can.
Shanghai Taste in Chinatown
Soulbelly BBQ in Arts District
Tacos El Gordo
Vetri Cucina in Palms Casino Resort
¡Viva! by Ray Garcia at Resorts World
Viva Las Arepas
Wakuda at the Venetian Resort
In the main dining room, Tetsuya Wakuda is serving an a la carte menu that incorporates robatayaki, tempura and katsu, sashimi and sushi. Most dishes are whimsical in presentation, with big rounds of seaweed fixed behind pieces of baked crab nigiri, or a dessert covered in gray chocolate to look like a stone. The food is as playful as the two enormous sumo wrestlers facing off in the middle of the dining room. Really, they’re there every night.
Washing Potato at Fontainebleau
Wing Lei at Wynn
For many years, Wing Lei was the standard-bearer for Peking duck on the Vegas Strip, and it still might be, even among contenders such as Mott 32 at the Venetian and Chyna Club in Fontainebleau. It is hard to beat the deftness of its tableside service, overseen by two servers: One carves the crisp-skinned lacquered bird while the other uses three golden spoons (two in one hand act as tongs) to fill and wrap the steamed crepe-like pancakes. (You also have the option of buns instead of pancakes to accompany the duck.) Wing Lei chef Ming Yu prepares a hybrid roast duck that combines the styles of Beijing and Hong Kong. It’s stuffed with herbs and aromatics, marinated for 12 hours, basted with vinegar and honey, and air-dried for another 12 hours before it’s roasted until the skin is crisp and burnished. At any one time you might see carts criss-crossing the dining room to bring ducks to a dozen tables. One whole duck costs $131.88 and serves two to four.
664 TJ Birrieria
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.