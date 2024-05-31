Advertisement
Travel & Experiences

How to conquer the new Las Vegas
Art direction by 
Kay Scanlon
Illustrations by 
Jeffrey Dirkse / For The Times
Share

Plan your ultimate trip to always-evolving Las Vegas. Try new immersive experiences and the best places to eat on and off the Strip — including desserts approved by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro. Check out the coolest indie shops and escape the neon lights with fun day trips. Bonus: For relaxing and recovering, find some of the best spas in the country. Here’s how to get the most out of your next Vegas adventure.

Pretty Done in Las Vegas, photographed for Vegas shopping guide 2024.

13 indie Vegas shops worth leaving the strip for

Vegas: Best spas

7 luxurious Las Vegas spas you can enjoy with a day pass

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 2: Buddy Valastro with the banana cream pie at the CUT by Wolfgang Puck in the Venetian on Thursday, May 2, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. (Hannah Rushton / For The Times)

The best desserts in Las Vegas with Cake Boss Buddy Valastro

Best Places to Eat in Vegas
For Subscribers

Everywhere you need to eat in Vegas right now, on and off the Strip

The Play Playground in Las Vegas, NV.

9 immersive experiences in Las Vegas you should book ASAP

Splendid day trips you can take from Las Vegas — each less than a two-hour drive

Advertisement

More to Read

Credits

Editors: Brittany Levine Beckman, Michelle Woo, Daniel Hernandez, Betty Hallock, Danielle Dorsey
Writers: Christopher Reynolds, Todd Martens, Bill Addison, Jenn Harris, Kailyn Brown
Senior deputy design director: Faith Stafford
Lead art direction and digital production: Kay Scanlon
Illustration and animation: Jeffrey Dirkse
Photo editing: Liv Paggiarino, Taylor Arthur
Copy editors: Lisa Horowitz, Alison Dingeldein
Audience engagement: Kelcie Pegher
Travel & ExperiencesLifestyleFoodThings to DoOutdoors
Kay Scanlon

Kay Scanlon is an art director at the Los Angeles Times. She works on the Sunday Calendar and Weekend sections and has led projects such as the annual 101 Best Restaurants guide. Prior to joining The Times in 2021, she art-directed MovieMaker magazine and contributed award-winning design at the Orange County Register, Los Angeles Daily News and Newsday. Scanlon graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in English and is certified in graphic design from Otis College of Art and Design. Her work has been recognized by the Society for News Design, Society of Publication Designers and the California News Publishers Assn.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement