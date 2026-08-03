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A skeleton band

Boney Island, L.A.’s long-beloved Halloween attraction, comes to an end

Rick Polizzi, who created the skeleton-centric experience in his Sherman Oaks front yard, said the county-wide slump in TV and film production is partially to blame.

Weekend Picks

Chopsticks lift raw tuna from a poke bowl in a takeout container
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13 of the best poke spots in Los Angeles

Collage of hot dog, tacos, and pasta with 'August' sticker
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20 new and notable places to eat and drink in L.A. this month

El SEGUNDO, CA -- JULY 16, 2026: 15 Best LA Birthday Cakes, photographed in the Los Angeles Times Kitchen in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 16, 2026. (Catherine Dzilenski / For The Times)
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15 of L.A.’s best birthday cakes

Oxnard, CA - July 09, 2026:People participate in a Salsa dancing event at Heritage Square on Thursday, July 9, 2026 in Oxnard, CA. (Blake Fagan / For The Times)

10 things to do, see and eat right now in SoCal’s most underrated beach town

A view of Oakland Museum of California.

A local’s guide to vibrant, soulful, often-misunderstood Oakland

A view of the figure drawing hosted by Rex Kung at Tom of Finland Foundation.

7 L.A. figure drawing events with unique models — from fashion it girls to muscly nude men

A hot dog with "Los Angeles" written in ketchup and mustard at Walt's Bar on a red bar top.
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20 hot dogs to devour in L.A. before the summer ends

STUDIO CITY, CA - June 26: The Yala latte, made with cardamom-spiced cream top, at Yala on Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Studio City, CA. (Shelby Moore / For The Times)
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10 unique cream top lattes and cold brews that you’ll only find in L.A.

Collage of photos: burger, taquitos, roast chicken

The best places to eat and drink this month, according to our Food writers

"12th Night" at Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Travelers are flocking to this enchanting West Coast town. Thank William Shakespeare

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Neighborhood Guides

Malibu typography over photo of pier
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Photo of cafe with flowers and South Pasadena text
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Air hockey table close-up with the words "Studio City" in script centered on top
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Monrovia typography over gaming table photo
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Santa Clarita typography on photo of Oak tree
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Highland Park calligraphy over a sandwich from Jeff's Table
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North Hollywood handwritten typography
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Santa Monica title in handwritten scrawl

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Sawtelle handwritten over a photo of sushi
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Burbank in calligraphic script
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Compton illustrated typography over a mural of Nipsey Hussle
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Elysian Valley title typography
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Eagle Rock written in typographic script

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typographic treatment of 'Beverly Hills' title
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West Hollywood written in typographic style
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Chinatown in handwritten script
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handwritten typography: Pacific Palisades
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Plants & Home

Los Angeles, CA - June 20: Phoebe Novack and Brian Auggrey pose for a portrait in the backyard of their home that they call "Chateau Chaparral," on Saturday, June 20, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. They purchased a small home and re-designed the back yard themselves into a native plant sanctuary. It's been on the Theodore Payne garden tour each of the last two years. (Dania Maxwell/ For The Times)

They turned their wedding gifts into a lush native yard with drought-tolerant grass

When this Del Rey couple married, they asked for plants. They ended up trading concrete and a conventional lawn for Chateau Chaparral, a native garden anchored by drought-tolerant plants.

SILVER LAKE, CA - JULY 17, 2026: Wendi Weger's Versailles-inspired apartment in Silver Lake, CA on Friday, July 17, 2026. She sits on a contemporary candy sculpture. The sofa is covered in Christian Lacroix fabric. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Victorian parlor meets Candyland: Inside the maximalist apartment of a Silver Lake stylist

Daniel Leigh and his wife, Lauren, pictured with their children Braxton and Vida.

They’re raffling off their $2-million home for $7 to travel the world: ‘If not now, when?’

La Canada Flintridge, CA - July 09: The living room of the Lauenstein's home

20 years and $3.7 million later, a historic Spanish-style Wallace Neff home returns to glory

A vendor sells yellow nectarines at the Bixby Park farmers market.

After a wet, hot winter, summer fruit trees in SoCal are suffering

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