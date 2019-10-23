Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lifestyle
Top Headlines
Lifestyle
Athletic shoe brand APL picks the Grove for the home of its first bricks-and-mortar store
The founding Goldston brothers took design inspiration for their flagship boutique from churches, museums — and their hometown
Food
12 Days of Holiday Cookies: Lemony Gingerbread Cutouts
Fragrant Meyer lemon zest and coriander brightens up traditional gingerbread in these SoCal-flora-shaped cookies.
Food
Culinary SOS: When APL’s kale salad beats steak
Steakhouse APL is known for its meat, but its kale salad is exceptional too. This simple recipe includes apple, parmesan cheese and peanuts in a lemon vinaigrette.
Food
The best pimento cheese, inspired by Carla Hall
Celebrity chef Carla Hall adopted her grandmother’s pimento cheese recipe as her own. We’re doing the same here, with the addition of fresh poblano peppers.
Food
Poblano peppers in pimento cheese add a fresh kick
This pimento cheese recipe for the comforting and delicious cheese spread with roasted peppers includes fresh poblano peppers for a little spiciness and crunch.
L.A. Affairs
Photos
In the studio with ceramicist Heather Levine
2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Betye Saar And Alfonso Cuarón Presented By Gucci - Inside
Photos: Standout style at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Some of the eye-catching style (Gucci and otherwise) from the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.
3082001_la-hm_caivano-home_MJB_
Photos: Sunday Dinner for 30+ in Silver Lake
Every Sunday, more than 30 people gather at Resa and Diego Caivanos’ Silver Lake home for Sunday dinner.
The Brady Bunch house
John, Lautner, R.M. Schindler and the Brady Bunch House -- Four Hours in Studio City
A self-driven architecture tour featuring works by John Lautner, R.M. Schindler and the Brady Bunch House.
467519_la-hm_four-hours-claremont_MJB_
Four hours in Claremont
A gallery of places to visit in Claremont
3082003_la-hm-chicken-coop-hersel_150.JPG
Photo gallery: All cooped up
These luxury chicken coops will have you crowing
Emmys 2019 fashion hits and misses
Emmys 2019 fashion hits and misses
Emmys 2019 hits and misses on the red carpet. We love all the stars. Let’s look at their outfits.
la-tr-summer-reader-travel-gallery-2019-3tcb9.jpg
Readers’ best animal photos of summer 2019
It takes patience and talent to capture these creatures’ best moments. Here are photo submissions from our Summer Vacation Photo issue.
3082970_HM_0619_rose_hill_farm_MRT_027.JPG
Photos: A former trash heap is transformed into a thriving farm
SEVIGNY KORINE
Chloë Sevigny’s five favorite frocks
Actor-director Chloë Sevigny recaps some of her most memorable red-carpet moments.
460757_la-hm-four-hours-leimert-park_13.FO.jpg
Four hours in Leimert Park
garden_before_2.jpg
Santa Monica backyard renovated
Gift guide 2019
Holiday decor and tips
Home and Garden
Lifestyle
Four Hours in El Segundo: Craft brews and high-brow culture
With plenty of restaurants, watering holes, shops and Mayberry-esque charm, downtown El Segundo just might be one of coastal L.A.’s best-kept secrets.
California
City Beat: Old L.A. is rapidly disappearing. We have to honor our past and fight blandness
Los Angeles is changing so fast. There’s so much new development as bulldozers erase L.A.'s low-slung past. Memory keepers record what we’re losing.
Business
A disease that could devastate citrus growers has reached San Bernardino County
A disease that destroys citrus has been detected in San Bernardino County, expanding an already large quarantine area aimed at keeping the malady from hitting groves in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
Romaine lettuce recalled nationwide due to E. coli bacteria outbreak
Lifestyle
Succulent pumpkins make a great Thanksgiving centerpiece. Here’s how to DIY
Succulents are hot. So this time of year, we’re putting them on pumpkins: Here’s a step-by-step guide to making a succulent pumpkin arrangement for your Thanksgiving table.
Lifestyle
One year later: Homeowners share lessons learned from the deadly Woolsey fire
It’s been a little over a year since the Woolsey fire began its assault on the Santa Monica Mountains, so survivors of that devastation can talk pretty calmly about what they and their neighbors experienced.
Lifestyle
Garden Calendar: Botanic light shows and serious soil-prep workshops
If you have a plant-related class, garden tour or other event you’d like us to mention, email jeanette.marantos@latimes.com — at least three weeks in advance — and we may include it.
Lifestyle
L.A. Affairs: Our love was bashert — that’s Yiddish, for ‘meant to be’
What were the odds of two Jewish kids who were both born on Christmas Day meeting up at a Hanukkah singles’ party on Dec. 26th?
Lifestyle
Ho, ho, ho: 10 new holiday movies to stream with family and friends
Grab a blanket and cuddle up with this holiday flicks
Lifestyle
Holiday craft fairs and pop-ups: For creative gift giving, shop local
Check out these craft fairs and pop-up shops designed to introduce you to the independent artists, makers and chefs behind some of the L.A. area’s best locally made products.
Lifestyle
Lady Gaga’s makeup line brings pop-up store to the Grove Dec. 5 and 6
The two-day Grove pop-up shop marks the online brand’s first foray into bricks-and-mortar since launching in September.
Business
LVMH secures deal to buy Tiffany for $16.2 billion
French luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said Monday it had reached a deal to buy U.S.-based jewelry legend Tiffany & Co. for $16.2 billion.
Lifestyle
Olivier Rousteing, Cara Delevingne aim for fashion knockout with new Puma X Balmain collaboration
Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing teamed up with a friend, model-actress Cara Delevingne, on the new sports-inspired pieces. The two, who are both boxers, shared what inspired them and more.
Lifestyle
After 16 years away, Rick Owens is in a better place: Los Angeles
Fashion designer Rick Owens launched his career in L.A. but long made a point of staying away from the city. Now he’s back — and looking for property.
Things to Do
Cooking
Travel
