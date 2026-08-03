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Rick Polizzi, who created the skeleton-centric experience in his Sherman Oaks front yard, said the county-wide slump in TV and film production is partially to blame.
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When this Del Rey couple married, they asked for plants. They ended up trading concrete and a conventional lawn for Chateau Chaparral, a native garden anchored by drought-tolerant plants.