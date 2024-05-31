7 luxurious Las Vegas spas you can enjoy with a day pass

As a Las Vegas native, I’ve spent a lot of time in hotels. For my seventh birthday party, I had a sleepover with a group of my closest friends in a suite at the Rio Hotel & Casino. We stayed up late, bouncing on the queen-size beds and making up dance routines to the likes of Ciara and Destiny’s Child — it was the early aughts. Going to the movies at a neighborhood casino was a regular family activity, and high school kick-backs often took place in hotel rooms. But it wasn’t until recently that I even thought to explore a key offering of hotels on the Las Vegas Strip: the spas.

Although Vegas may not be the first city that comes to people’s minds when they think about relaxation and self care, it is arguably home to some of the most stunning and rejuvenating spas in the country.

For this guide, I highlighted spas that offer day passes to nonhotel guests and those that don’t require you to book a service in order to access it. I wasn’t able to visit every spa in Vegas, so I prioritized the ones that had been recommended to me or had received positive reviews online. Many of these spas, excluding one that is $60, range from $100 to $170 (including fees), and some allow you to spend the entire day there, while others have a time limit. All these spas, which were 18 and up, had separate facilities for men and women, but clothing — at least a bathing suit or robe — was required in the co-ed areas.

A couple things to keep in mind before visiting a spa:

