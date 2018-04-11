Approved Newport-Mesa executive raises will take effect in July

Newport-Mesa Unified School District executives will receive raises July 1.
The school board approved the salary increases in November and were asked Tuesday to receive the salary schedule detailing the raises for each position. They did so without discussion.
Superintendent Fred Navarro, who took the helm at Newport-Mesa in 2012, will see his salary rise this fall 2.5% from $282,844 to $289,915.
Navarro received a performance bonus of $34,450 in the 2016-17 school year for which he was rated "exceptional" by the school board.
Navarro's executive team will also see more in their paychecks.
Russell Lee-Sung, deputy superintendent and chief academic officer, received a bump from $230,625 to $236,391.
Timothy Holcomb, assistant superintendent and chief operating officer, and Sara Jocham, assistant superintendent of student support services, will each see raises from $228,575 to $234,289.
Luis Camarena, assistant superintendent and chief human resources officer, will go from $220,756 to $226,275.
Annette Franco, communications and public relations officer, will see a bigger raise by percentage than Navarro and his executive team: 6.5%, taking her from $137,000 to $146,000.
Certificated and classified employees also received 2.5% salary increases during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. However, the state's cost of living adjustment over these same two years is roughly 4% .
Priscella Vega contributed to this story.