Roger's Gardens opens its 'Joyeux Noel' boutique

Haul out the holly, put up the tree and fill up the stocking.

Roger’s Gardens is decking the halls again with its annual Christmas boutique, which will open to the public Friday and run till Dec. 23.

This year’s theme, “Joyeux Noel,” will celebrate European Christmas traditions enhanced with modern influences.

The Corona del Mar garden store has curated holiday gifts and decorations showcasing time-honored European craftsmanship, in which families passed traditional art forms from generation to generation.

Handblown glass ornaments were hand-decorated in workshops in Poland, nutcrackers were made in Germany and seasonal dinnerware was created in Portugal and Italy.

Roger’s Gardens is at 2301 San Joaquin Hills Road. For more information, call (949) 640-5800 or visit rogersgardens.com.

