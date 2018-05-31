Former Broadway performer directs UCI's ‘American Idiot’ production

“Obviously all the instructors here have a lot to offer us, but some of the cool part of what Andrew has to offer us is very recent real-world, top-level professional experience,” DeLoach said. “It doesn’t get any bigger than Broadway for our industry and what we want to do and that is where he has worked as a performer multiple times and as a choreographer. So as young pre-professionals and professionals, he really helps us bridge the gap of what it is really going to be like in the professional world.”