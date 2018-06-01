DAILY PILOT

Sand sculptures join garden decor in Sherman Library display

By
Jun 01, 2018 | 11:15 AM
“Mr. Sand Castle” Chris Crosson carves out the details on a sand castle in the central garden of Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar, where the “Sandscapes” presentation will be on view through Sept. 3. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Sherman Library & Gardens presents “Sandscapes,” a sand sculpture display on view through Sept. 3.

Three sculptures designed and built by Chris Crosson, also known as “Mr. Sand Castle,” are featured in the central, rose and succulent gardens at the Corona del Mar property.

The botanical garden ordered 15 tons of sand for the project.

Crosson, who grew up on Balboa Island, is the founder of Doggie Walk Bags, which makes bags placed along sidewalks at parks and beaches for dog owners to use to clean up after their pets.

The exhibit is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $5; children younger than 12 are admitted free.

Sherman Library & Gardens is at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. For more information, call (949) 673-2261 or visit slgardens.org.

Chris Crosson carves the main tower on a sand castle for the “Sandscapes” display at Sherman Library & Gardens. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
